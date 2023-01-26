Hudson Mohawk AHEC Announces Scholarship Opportunity

Scholarships available to support healthcare education.

Hudson Mohawk Area Health Education Center (Hudson Mohawk AHEC) will be awarding ten scholarships of $500 dollars each to individuals who will be entering an approved healthcare related certificate or degree program at a local community college, university or training entity within New York State. Applicants must reside within the Hudson Mohawk AHEC ten-county service region, which includes: Albany, Essex, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington counties.

Interested applicants can learn more about the scholarship opportunity by visiting the Hudson Mohawk AHEC website www.hmahec.org or emailing admin@hmahec.org

Applications are due no later than Monday, March 17, 2023. Awards will be made in May 2023.

Hudson Mohawk Area Health Education Center (Hudson Mohawk AHEC) seeks to develop, and strengthen the healthcare workforce in Albany, Essex, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, and Washington counties.

For more information about Hudson Mohawk AHEC please visit our website at: www.hmahec.org.