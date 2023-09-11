Hunter G. Norton Appointed to the Board of Healing Hoof Steps

Hunter’s commitment to community, as well as his extensive experience practicing law, will undoubtedly enrich Healing Hoof Steps’ strategic direction.

SARASOTA, FL — Healing Hoof Steps, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting equine-assisted therapy, has named Shumaker Partner Hunter G. Norton to its esteemed Board of Directors, where he will help support its mission to create lasting, positive change in the lives of individuals along the Emerald Coast through therapeutic engagement with horses.

“Healing Hoof Steps is pleased to announce the addition of Hunter Norton of Shumaker to our Board of Directors. Hunter’s level of litigation experience and ability to strategically approach situations will surely add value to our organization and its operations. Additionally, his native roots to this community and his honorable United States Air Force service nicely align with our largest client base—local military, Veterans, their families. It is no surprise Hunter’s enthusiasm, ethical standards, and legal expertise will help to effectively guide Healing Hoof Steps through the upcoming growth, development, and much, much more,” said Narissa Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer, Healing Hoof Steps.

Healing Hoof Steps has long been at the forefront of harnessing the healing power of interactions between humans and horses. Equine-assisted therapy has been proven to provide physical, emotional, and psychological benefits to individuals facing various challenges, from trauma recovery to developmental disorders. As a Board member, Hunter will contribute invaluable insights and guidance to advance the organization’s initiatives and broaden its reach.

“I am truly honored to join the Board of Healing Hoof Steps,” Hunter remarked. “I am committed to supporting the organization’s efforts to make this impactful therapy more accessible to those who can benefit from it.”

Hunter’s commitment to community, as well as his extensive experience practicing law, will undoubtedly enrich Healing Hoof Steps’ strategic direction. Board certified in business litigation by the Florida Bar, Hunter is considered an expert in his field, focusing his practice on business, construction, and civil litigation. Renowned as a determined oral advocate who can speak to the court, he counsels his clients on all phases of the litigation process.

Prior to beginning his legal career, Hunter was a non-commissioned officer in the United States Air Force. As an advanced intelligence briefer, Hunter researched, drafted, prepared, and delivered intelligence briefings to high-level officials, in addition to serving as an intelligence analyst and linguist.

