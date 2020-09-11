Hyundai, Kia Issue Giant Recall Over Brake Fluid Issues

Hyundai and Kia are recalling thousands of vehicles because they may be leaking brake fluid.

Earlier this week, a massive recall was issued for hundreds of thousands of Kia and Hyundai vehicles over concerns they may have brake fluid leak issues. This is important and particularly dangerous because brake fluid issues can cause engine fires.

At the moment the recall includes more than 440,000 Kia Optima midsize sedans manufactured between 2013 and 2015 and Kia Sorento SUVs. So far, more than 151,000 Santa Fe SUVs from 2013, 2014, and 2015 are included in the recall as well.

How can the issue cause engine fires, though? Well, according to automakers, when “brake fluid leaks inside a hydraulic control unit for anti-shock brakes, it may cause an electrical short that can lead to fires.”

Already there have been 15 fires due to the issue in Hyundai vehicles and eight fires in Kia vehicles. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection to the defect. During the recall period, “dealers for both companies will inspect the control units for leaks and replace them if needed at no cost to owners,” according to the notice.

