Ice Cream Recall Issued Across States

Federal officials warned consumers about recalled ice cream possibly containing dangerous metal fragments.

Food safety officials are warning consumers about a recall involving several ice cream products sold in stores across 17 states. The recall includes select flavors of organic ice cream made by Straus Family Creamery and was issued after the possible discovery of metal pieces inside some of the containers.

The recall was announced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after Straus voluntarily pulled affected products from store shelves. Officials said the metal contamination could create a safety danger if ingested. Small metal fragments inside food products may lead to choking, mouth injuries, cuts, or other internal injuries if swallowed as well as infections caused by the body fighting off foreign objects. At this time, no injuries or illnesses connected to the recalled ice cream have been reported, but health officials are urging customers not to consume any of the affected products.

Several flavors and container sizes are included in the recall. The products were sold beginning May 4, 2026, at stores located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. Among the products included is Vanilla Bean ice cream sold in pint containers with best-by dates of Dec. 23, 2026, and Dec. 28, 2026. Strawberry ice cream sold in both quart and pint sizes has also been recalled, along with Cookie Dough and Mint Chip pints and Dutch Chocolate quart containers.

Federal officials advised consumers to carefully check packaging labels and best-by dates before eating any Straus Family Creamery products currently stored in home freezers. Customers who find matching products are being told to throw them away immediately instead of returning them to stores. The company said customers may request a voucher for a replacement product through its website. Straus Family Creamery also encouraged anyone with questions to contact its customer support team by phone or email.

Food recalled due to foreign objects are not uncommon. Manufacturing equipment can sometimes become damaged during production, allowing small pieces of metal, plastic, or other materials to accidentally enter packaged food products. Companies tend to issue recalls once contamination risks are discovered through inspections, customer complaints, or internal quality checks.

Health experts said people who believe they may have swallowed metal fragments should seek medical attention immediately if they experience pain, bleeding, difficulty swallowing, stomach discomfort, or other unusual symptoms. Young children, older adults, and people with certain medical conditions may be more susceptible to the risks associated with ingesting foreign objects found in food.

Officials did not say exactly how the possible metal contamination occurred, and no additional products outside the listed flavors and dates appear to be involved at this time. Customers are also being reminded not to donate recalled food items or give them to others. Throwing away the products remains the safest option. While it continues to monitor the extent of the issue, the FDA stated the most important thing to do is to not risk eating any portion of the containers listed in the announcement, even if there are no visible signs of metal in the ice cream.

Sources:

FDA announces ice cream recall in 17 states—cartons may contain metal

Ice Cream Recalled In At Least 17 States For Potential Metal Foreign Material