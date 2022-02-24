Ida is Gone, but Metairie Homeowners Still Struggle with Insurance Claims

Louisiana residents often discover the ugly truth after the passing of a hurricane and the insurance company flatly denies their claim.

As a policyholder who has always been careful to pay insurance premiums on time, you’re in for a rude awakening when you need to file a claim. If you were injured in a car accident or had your house destroyed by flooding, you’ll need a lot of money. No worries, I have insurance, they’ll see to it. No they won’t, especially if you present them with a claim for a considerable amount of money. If you’re thinking about filing a claim, you should seek legal advice from reliable insurance claims lawyers before you do anything.

Louisiana residents often discover the ugly truth after the passing of a hurricane and the insurance company flatly denies their claim. What can you do? You can still recover some money, but it will be a hard battle. Talking to experienced Louisiana insurance claims lawyers first will help you avoid having to launch an appeal and bring in new evidence to sustain your claim.

If you think about it, it’s easy to understand why insurance companies use the shadiest tactics to minimize or deny a claim. Why should they give you money? You’re the one supposed to pay them. not the other way around.

Hurricane Ida devastated the town of Metairie, Louisiana, in late August and two months later residents are still trying to fix their homes. It’s a double challenge – finding contractors and finding money. If it’s the former, it will be a long wait as roofers are deluged with calls from desperate homeowners. If it’s the latter, don’t waste any more time and get in touch with a good Metairie insurance claims lawyer.

Your chances of getting your claim approved are significantly lower if you meet with the insurance adjuster on your own. Even if they know your claim is perfectly valid, they will bombard you with legal terms, quoting all sorts of statutes and paragraphs to minimize your claim. If they don’t deny your claim altogether, they’ll offer a quick settlement, sometimes less than half the money you need. Take it or leave it. They know that if you’re hard pressed for money, you’ll take it. Insurance adjusters try to settle claims before you’ve had a chance to understand the whole extent of the damages. If you make a personal injury claim, they might agree to cover your current medical bills. If it turns out you need an extended rehabilitation program and you won’t be able to work for many months to come, that’s your problem. You cannot go back in there and ask for more money.

If you reach out to skilled lawyers, they’ll make sure to take everything into account when they calculate the value of your claim. Medical bills, physical therapy, lost wages, past and future, everything.

Next they will formulate a letter of demand, also known as a lawyer letter. In most cases, this is enough to make the insurance adjuster approve your claim. The moment they see you’ve got yourself a lawyer, someone who knows all their dirty tricks, they’ll realize they cannot fool you. They don’t want to go to trial and have their tactics under scrutiny. They’ll agree to settle out of court, which is very good for you as you get your money faster.