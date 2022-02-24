Denied Hurricane Damage Insurance Claim Blowing Your Mind? Lawyers Help.

The most important thing is that you don’t agree to anything and don’t sign any papers before you talk to your insurance claims lawyers.

Any responsible Florida homeowner knows they need hurricane and windstorm insurance in this state. Many also purchase wind and hail insurance, just to be sure they’re protected against the fierce storms that often better sunny Florida. Despite all that, plenty of people are dismayed to find out their claims are denied, delayed or minimized to the point that the money they get doesn’t even begin to cover the damages.

At this point, you have two options – you pay for repairs out of your pocket or fight for your rights with the help of experienced Florida insurance claims lawyers.

Theoretically, your rights are fully protected under regulations set forth by the Florida Legislature and Department of Financial Responsibility. The problem is that the average citizen has no idea what their rights are and insurance companies know that. When you file a claim they can tell you practically anything and you’ll have to accept it at face value. If they tell you, you don’t deserve money, what can you do? On your own there’s really nothing you can do. However, if you get in touch with a seasoned insurance claims lawyer in Pensacola or any other city in Florida, they will tell you exactly what you need to do.

Why should you trust a lawyer? You should because insurance claims lawyers won’t take your case unless they know they can win it. They won’t ask you to pay anything upfront as they work on a contingency fee. If they don’t win the case, you don’t owe them anything, so they are highly motivated to build a strong case.

The most important thing is that you don’t agree to anything and don’t sign any papers before you talk to your insurance claims lawyers. One you settle for a small sum it will be very difficult to go back and ask for more money. You can do that, and indeed you should if they minimized your claim unjustly. The law allows you to reopen a claim but you will have to bring in additional proof. The statute of limitation for supplemental claim of losses is 3 years from the date of the hurricane or storm that damaged your property.

Likewise, if your claim was denied you have five years from the date of the loss to file a lawsuit against the insurance company for breach of contract. For instance, if your house or commercial building was damaged in 2018, during Hurricane Michael, and the insurance company denied your claim you have until 2023 to sue for breach of contract.

Your lawyers will want to see the contractors’ estimate on the value of the repairs to your property and pictures of your house before and after the insured event can also be used to prove the validity of your claim.

When an insurance company acts in bad faith, you can bring them to justice. If the case goes to court, you might also be awarded legal fees, so you can pay your lawyers and keep the damages for yourself.