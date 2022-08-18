Identifying and Valuing Recoverable Damages in a Car Accident

By taking the time to identify all the damages you have incurred and putting a value on these, you will be in a much better position to recover the compensation you deserve.

If you have been injured in a car accident, you may be wondering what kind of damages you can recover. The damages available in a car accident case are usually grouped into economic and non-economic damages.

After identifying the damages you incurred, it is crucial to keep track of the documentation showing how much you spent after the car crash. An evidence-based case will increase your chances of a higher award.

Types of Damages

It is important to note that you can only recover damages caused by the other driver’s negligence. You cannot recover damages caused by your negligence. For example, if you were speeding at the time of the accident, you would not be able to recover damages for the injuries that you sustained.

Economic and Non-Economic Damages

There are two main types of damages that you can recover in a car accident case: economic and non-economic damages. Economic damages have a specific monetary value, such as medical bills or lost wages. On the other hand, non-economic damages are those that do not have a specific monetary value, such as pain and suffering or emotional distress.

Punitive Damages

You may also be able to recover punitive damages in some cases. Punitive damages are designed to punish the at-fault party for their actions and deter future similar actions. However, punitive damages are not available in every case, and you will need to meet a higher burden of proof to recover them.

How to Identify Your Damages

The first step in recovering is to identify the damages you have incurred. This can be difficult, as some injuries may not be immediately apparent. For example, you may not realize that you have suffered a concussion until days after the accident.

It is crucial to keep track of your medical bills and expenses related to the accident. This includes both current and future expenses. You will also want to keep track of any lost wages or other income incurred due to the accident. If you are unable to perform activities that you enjoy because of your injuries, you may be able to recover damages for loss of enjoyment of life.

You will also want to keep a record of any other damages incurred. This can include damage to your vehicle, property, or personal belongings. If you have suffered any emotional distress or mental anguish from the accident, you may also be able to recover damages for this.

How to Value Your Damages

Once you have identified all the damages you have incurred, you will need to value them. This can be difficult as some injuries do not have a clear monetary value. However, there are some general guidelines that you can use to help you value your damages.

Calculating Economic Damages

You will want to calculate the actual cost of these expenses for economic damages, such as medical bills or lost wages. For future costs, such as future medical treatment or lost earnings, you will want to estimate the expected cost of these items. A car accident lawyer in Baltimore can help calculate the value of your economic damages.

Calculating Non-Economic Damages

For non-economic damages, such as pain and suffering or emotional distress, you will want to consider both the severity of your injuries and the impact that they have had on your life. A good rule of thumb is to multiply your economic damages by a factor of two or three to arrive at a fair value for your non-economic damages.

Calculating Punitive Damages

If you seek punitive damages, you must prove that the other driver’s actions were willful or reckless. You will also need to show that these actions resulted in injuries or property damage. The punitive damages you can recover will depend on the severity of the other driver’s actions and the extent of your damages.

Recover the Compensation You Need

Determining and valuing your recoverable damages is essential in seeking compensation after a car accident. By taking the time to identify all the damages you have incurred and putting a value on these, you will be in a much better position to recover the compensation you deserve. If you need assistance with this process, a car accident lawyer can help.