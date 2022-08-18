9 McKeen & Associates Attorneys Named Super Lawyers

“This recognition from such a prestigious organization endorses our commitment to civil justice,” said Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates. “We are proud of the work we do on behalf of our clients.”

Super Lawyers, an attorney rating service that bases its selection of outstanding attorneys on independent research and peer nominations and evaluations, named nine McKeen & Associates attorneys to its 2022 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists for the State of Michigan.

Brian McKeen was named a Top 10 Super Lawyer, Medical Malpractice, plaintiff. Jody Aaron was named a Top 100 and Top 50 Women Super Lawyer, Medical Malpractice, plaintiff. Richard Counsman, Norman Rosen, and Andrew Kay were named Super Lawyers, Medical Malpractice, plaintiff. J. Kelly Carly was named Super Lawyer, Transportation and Maritime.

This year’s McKeen Rising Stars were Steven Hurbis, Kenneth Lee and John Malone all for Medical Malpractice, plaintiff.

“This recognition from such a prestigious organization endorses our commitment to civil justice,” said Brian McKeen, founder and managing partner of McKeen & Associates. “We are proud of the work we do on behalf of our clients.”

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.