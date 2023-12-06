Illegally Armed Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced to a Decade in Federal Priso

Scott was already a felon at the time of his most recent crimes, with a lengthy criminal history including a prior conviction for illegal gun possession. As a convicted felon, is prohibited under federal law from ever possessing a firearm.

INDIANAPOLIS – Larry Scott, 49, of Indianapolis has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, on February 23, 2023, investigators executed a search warrant at Scott’s residence following a months-long investigation into his ongoing drug trafficking activities. During the search, investigators located approximately 40.1 grams of fentanyl, two digital scales, a box of baggies, a spoon, a box of razor blades, and $1,309 in U.S. currency. Additionally, investigators located a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun and a Del-Ton, AR-style pistol.

Scott was already a felon at the time of his most recent crimes, with a lengthy criminal history including a prior conviction for illegal gun possession. As a convicted felon, is prohibited under federal law from ever possessing a firearm.

“Again and again, we see illegally armed criminals pushing fentanyl into our neighborhoods. Deadly weapons and deadly drugs cause immense harms and end far too many lives far too soon,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Our office is prioritizing prosecution of criminals like this defendant, whose crimes pose such a danger to our communities. This defendant will now serve a decade in federal prison, a serious sentence that demonstrates that these crimes will not be tolerated.”

DEA, IMPD, and the Hamilton/Boone County Drug Task Force investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt. Judge Pratt also ordered that Scott be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 4 years following his release from federal prison and pay $500 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy C. Fugate, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.