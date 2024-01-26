Illegally Armed, Nine-Time Felon Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison

Rather than comply, Hutchinson took several quick steps backward toward the sofa, began reaching toward the handgun and stated, “Kill me now.”

INDIANAPOLIS – Zachary Hutchinson, 39, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

According to court documents, on September 22, 2020, parole agents with the Indiana Department of Corrections and officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department conducted an unannounced home visit at Hutchinson’s residence. At the time of the visit, Hutchinson was on active parole for a felony battery conviction in 2010.

When agents identified themselves and knocked, Hutchinson opened the front door. Almost immediately, agents saw a handgun lying in plain view on top of the couch located directly behind Hutchinson in arm’s reach.

Recognizing the danger, agents instructed Hutchinson to place his hands behind his back. Rather than comply, Hutchinson took several quick steps backward toward the sofa, began reaching toward the handgun and stated, “Kill me now.”

Agents safely detained Hutchinson. During a search of Hutchinson’s person, they located a cigarette box in his front left pants pocket that contained approximately two grams of methamphetamine. In Hutchinson’s bedroom, investigators also located a 12-gague shotgun in a case.

At the time of his arrest, Hutchinson had nine felony convictions in the state of Indiana, including for strangulation, battery, residential entry, robbery, and resisting law enforcement.

“This defendant’s many felony convictions and years served in jail have not deterred him from continuing to illegally arm himself,” said Zachary A. Myers U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Illegally armed felons are a preventable source of the gun violence that threatens our neighborhoods and takes far too many lives. A successful return to the community from prison requires compliance with the law, including never again possessing a gun. I commend the ATF, IMPD, and the Indiana Department of Corrections for keeping the community safe by ensuring parolees comply with the law.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. Judge Stinson also ordered that Hutchinson be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release from federal prison and be subject to a $900 fine.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Kyle M. Sawa, who prosecuted this case.