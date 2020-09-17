Implications of COVID-19 on Fiancé Visa UK

The fiancé visa UK application may take roughly two-three months on average to get approved.

Fiance Visa UK could be your safest bid if you and your partner want to settle in the UK together.

But, just like any other UK visa type, there are certain things you should pay attention to before you apply for the spouse visa category.

Especially after the Covid-19 crisis, the UK visa and immigration policies have been changed a bit. So, for your convenience, we’ve put together this comprehensive guideline covering all things important related to the fiancé visa type.

Before we dive into any further details, first have a quick look at what is Fiancé visa UK and what are some of its basic requirements.

What is Fiancé Visa UK?

If you belong to the non-EEA country, then you’ll be subject to immigration rules in the UK. This means you’ll have to apply for a UK visa to enter the country. Broadly, all visa types fall into three major categories, including work, family, and student visas.

The purpose of fiancé visa UK is to enable those non-UK individuals to enter the country so that they can start a civil partnership or tie a knot with their British-national partner. Here, the term British national refers to people who’re born in the UK and also those who acquired citizenship after they’ve been given rights to live and work in the UK.

Implications of Covid-19 for Fiancé Visa UK

The Covid-19 crisis is particularly stressful for individuals who’re not sure about the approval of their visa application or those who have separated from their partners.

Timing is Crucial

For those UK nationals who want to extend their leave, it’s important that the fiancé visa application is prepared and submitted prior to the end date of your leave.

The Home Office’s update released back on 9th June clearly states that, “If you have experienced a loss of income due to coronavirus, we will consider employment income for the period immediately before the loss of income due to coronavirus, provided the requirement was met for at least six months up to March 2020.

If your salary has reduced because you’re furloughed, we will take account of your income as though you’re earning 100% of your salary.

If you’re self-employed, a loss of annual income due to coronavirus between 1 March 2020 and 31 July 2020 will generally be disregarded, along with the impact on employment income from the same period for future applications.”

This statement gives confidence to individuals that their right to remain in the UK is not affected even after the reduction in income.

This statement, however, doesn’t indicate how people will be affected who were planning to depend on additional sources of income.

However, according to the Home Office, they will consider applications that do not meet the standard criteria.

Financial Requirements

Despite the flexibility in the financial prerequisites, there will still be people who’re unable to fulfill the requirements. They can take assistance from paragraphs Ex.1 or Gen 3.1.

Paragraph Ex. 1 is only applicable to applicants who’re already residing in the UK. Gen 3.1, on the other hand, applies to both applications made from abroad and inside the UK.

Getting Documents for Fiancé Visa UK

Applicants may face difficulty getting their required documents as many businesses are offering limited services due to lockdowns. Individuals who are required to clear the English language or Life in the UK test are especially facing troubles as they’re left with no other choice except to wait.

“In some cases, we will be able to decide your application without seeing certain specified documents if you cannot get them due to coronavirus. Otherwise, you may be asked to submit the specified documents after the date of application.”

“If you’re asked to take an English language test as part of your application, you can apply for an exemption if the test centre was closed or you couldn’t travel to it due to coronavirus when you applied.”

UK Fiancé Visa Requirements

As mentioned above, there are certain requirements that need to be met for a visa application to get acknowledged.

Age Requirements

As far as a fiancé visa is concerned, you must be over 18-years of age and involved in a legal relationship.

Minimum Salary Threshold

You’re not allowed to work in the UK when you’re on a fiancé visa. Your partner should hold enough savings or earn a handsome amount to support both of you.

The minimum salary threshold is £18,600 per annum (before tax). If you also have your children along, then the minimum salary requirement is £3,800 for the first child and an extra £2,400 for other children individually.

Relationship Status

You must provide evidence that you’ve met up with your partner before applying. Also, you should be able to prove that you and your partner are in a legal relationship, and you plan to marry him or her within the six-months duration.

Apart from that, you should also provide evidence that you can arrange appropriate accommodation for your partner and for all other dependents coming to the UK.

You may be subject to deportation if you fail to marry within the stated duration. Because of visa formalities and other complications, we suggest you apply for the fiancé visa beforehand (when you already have a date planned for your wedding).

How Much Time Does It Take For Your Application to Get Approved?

The fiancé visa UK application may take roughly two-three months on average to get approved. Make sure you create a complete and well-organized application with supporting documents. Also, provide photocopies of all the original documents you submit.

This way, you would be able to reduce the processing time, and chances of your application approval will also be increased.

Expect a delay if your application is incomplete or lacks logical order. All in all, the sequence and order of your application are of the utmost importance when it comes to fiancé visa UK.

We all have been through difficult times. Thankfully, things are getting better now. While almost everything is clearly stated on the official Home Office website, it would be better to get in touch with them directly if you have any doubts and concerns.

Also, don’t forget to stay connected with your immigration lawyer as they’re the ones who can provide the most appropriate advice.