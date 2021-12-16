Implied Consent for Driving Under the Influence in Crestview, FL

A third DUI that takes place within 10 years of a previous DUI can be recorded as a felony and will have graver consequences for the driver.

Consent to breath, blood, and urine tests is expected from all drivers in Florida who are being confronted for a potential DUI case. If a person does not fulfill the rules of implied consent, then they can have their license revoked for a year. If they have any subsequent refusals, then they can have their license suspended for 18 months for causing unnecessary complications and for failing to fulfill the legal driver requirements of Florida Law.

If a person refuses a breath test a second time, then they may even be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to one year in jail along with having to pay a fine of up to $1000. It is also not a wise decision to refuse to give the test because the refusal can be used in court as a sign that they really did conduct the criminal act and they were trying to hide the evidence from the police and court.

A DUI charge can be laid on a driver in Florida if they were in actual physical control of the vehicle while being under a state of influence where they could not think properly, or while having a blood alcohol concentration of .08% or more. Anyone who is called into the police station on these grounds will have to connect with a lawyer at their earliest convenience so they can move forward with creating a legitimate defense and trying to have their name cleared. A DUI will remain on a person’s driving record and can limit many aspects of their life, so they should make sure to take the situation very seriously while they still have the chance to.

What is considered a felony DUI in Crestview, Florida?

A third DUI that takes place within 10 years of a previous DUI can be recorded as a felony and will have graver consequences for the driver. If a fourth DUI occurs, then regardless of how long ago the previous 3 cases occurred, the act is immediately recorded as a felony and the individual will be held to account in accordance with the law.

If the DUI resulted in severe injuries or death, then at the end of the day a person will also be charged with a felony DUI. The more harm the driver caused, the worse their legal repercussions will be. Anyone who is suspected of a DUI should get in touch with a DUI lawyer at the Alice Harris Law Firm as soon as possible to get the legal help they need through the process.