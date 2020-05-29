The Importance of Product Packaging on Business

Your packaging, most of the time, is the identity of your product. So, it’s not surprising for many consumers to decide based on how they perceived your product through your packaging.

It’s rare to see an unpacked or unwrapped product these days, it would seem too vulgar. Not only that, but product packaging in this modern age should be without poverty of thoughts. It should not be dull and uncreative, else, the product may be doomed to failure.

Far from simply using the old reliable materials such as paper, plastic bags, and sacks; today’s product packaging process has morphed into a tricky marketing affair. Find out why it’s more important now than ever.

The Importance of Packaging

Some small and new business owners don’t see the real value of product packaging. On the contrary, most successful and full-grown businesses do employ a full force team to make sure their packaging design is suitable for their product and brand. Because in this modern market, ideally, great products should also come in great packages.

Your product’s packaging is a huge marketing asset—it matters a lot. It helps the consumer decide on your product’s favor or not. Labels attached in your packaging provide consumers the necessary information about your products. The aesthetics and features of your packaging also affect the buyers’ decision.

With so many commodities competing in the market now, it makes sense to pay attention to packaging design and features. The limited-time, habits, and lifestyles of consumers nowadays make it more crucial for your product packaging to stand out. All these and more reasons why you need to boost your marketing team’s ingenuity in crafting a suitable packaging.

Benefits of Product Packaging

At the foremost, packaging functions as physical protection. It protects the product from breaking, compression, dust, moisture, and other possible environmental and transport-related damage. Packaging including labeling is also useful for information transmission. They help relay to customers what the product is,—its ingredients, directions for use, storage, warnings, and other essential information.

Besides, a product’s packaging can be designed in such a way that it’s convenient for distribution, handling, display, stacking, recycling, even disposal. It makes product transportation, distribution, storing, and warehousing somewhat easier. Moreover, packaging serves as security to deter tampering. They can be designed or have a feature that helps lessen the chances of package pilferage.

Indeed, packaging has tremendously evolved from merely protecting a product. At present, it has become a vital marketing tool that supports branding too. Product packaging, when done correctly, can emphasize the product’s features and can even create a good impression and memorable experience for consumers.

Brand Identity

Your product’s packaging should be good enough to trigger an association with your brand. Successful packaging is something that helps customers easily identify your brand. Again, a marketing asset, good product packaging is considered a branded merchandise. It authentically displays your logo and highlights your brand, making it promptly identifiable.

Experienced brand managers know that personalized and tailored marketing strategy is highly relevant these days. And customizing your packaging is a great way to reach your target audience as well. This means taking in-depth research about your market. Doing so helps you to better ascertain how they will react to your package.

Sales Increase

Your product packaging can be your silent salesman too. Good packaging can effectively attract and retain loyal customers. It can be a marketing tool that helps your product shine amidst the seemingly infinite array of options.

Your packaging is your best agent in promoting the unique elements or features of your product. Further, designing your package with a specific audience in mind can significantly encourage them to purchase. Well-curated packaging design can directly impact your sales as well as improve brand recognition.

Influence of Buyer’s Decision

Your product’s packaging is the best medium to convey to your customers what your brand is and what it stands for. It should prompt a positive range of emotions that provoke consumers to consider not just the product but also the brand. Great packaging helps your product to stand out while at the same time establishing the foothold of your brand.

