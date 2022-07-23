Improper Storage Results in Recall of Hundred of Products Sold at Family Dollar Stores

A recall was recently announce for hundreds of products sold at Family Dollar stores across the country.

Earlier this week, a recall was announced for more than 430 products, including toothpaste, hemorrhoid ointment, and over-the-counter drugs sold at Family Dollar stores. Why? Well, apparently they were stored at the wrong temperature before they were shipped to stores throughout the country.

According to a notice from the FDA, the products were shipped to the retail stores between May 1, 2022 and June 10, 2022. The federal agency notes that the products were “stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.” The recall impacts the following brand of products: Alka Seltzer, Bayer, Benadryl, Claritin, Colgate, Crest, Dove, Old Spice Pepcid, and Tylenol. A full list of affected products can be found here.

The products were shipped across the country, except Delaware, Alaska, and Hawaii. For now, Family Dollar stores are removing the recalled products from their shelves. Anyone who has the recalled products should return them for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact customer service at (844) 636-7687.

Based in Chesapeake, Virginia, Family Dollar’s parent company, Dollar Tree, owns and operates 16,100 stores in the U.S.

