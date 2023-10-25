Indiana Man Indicted for Sending Violent, Anti-Semitic Threats to Four Offices of the Anti-Defamation League

According to the indictment, Boryga is alleged to have left voicemails containing threats to kill Jewish people at Anti-Defamation League offices located in New York, Texas, Colorado and Nevada.

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Andrzej Boryga, 67, with sending threatening communications to Anti-Defamation League offices around the country.

The indictment charges Boryga with four counts of willfully transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person. The defendant was also charged with choosing his victims because of their actual or perceived religion. According to the indictment, Boryga is alleged to have left voicemails containing threats to kill Jewish people at Anti-Defamation League offices located in New York, Texas, Colorado and Nevada.

If convicted on all counts, Boryga faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Preventing and prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority for the Justice Department and my office,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “We want to ensure the public that if a crime is motivated by bias, it will be investigated, and the perpetrators held responsible for their actions. We encourage anyone impacted by a hate crime to report violations to the FBI or through the U.S. Attorney’s Office website.”

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office, Herbert Stapleton made the announcement.

The FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office investigated this case.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter A. Blackett and Trial Attorney Anita Channapati of Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section, who are prosecuting this case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.