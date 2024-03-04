Indianapolis Man Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison for Two Armed Carjackings

Govan became hostile and brandished a black semiautomatic pistol and pointed it at the face of one of the workers.

INDIANAPOLIS – Deandre Govan, 21, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, on October 10, 2021, Victim 1 arrived to work at a restaurant on the West side of Indianapolis. As he walked to the door of the restaurant, he was approached by Deandre Govan. Govan brandished a black semiautomatic handgun and took the victim’s wallet and cell phone and ordered him to unlock it. Govan forced the victim to give him the keys to his car and fled the scene in the stolen car. The following day, IMPD officers found the victim’s car on University of Indianapolis (UIndy) campus.

On October 12, 2021, Victim 2 was parked on UIndy’s campus in her 2010 white Ford Focus with the window down, when Govan approached her vehicle and brandished a black semiautomatic firearm. Govan instructed her to hang-up her phone and unlock the device. Govan took her phone, money, and forced her out of the vehicle. Govan fled the scene in the stolen car.

Around the same time, IMPD received multiple reports of robberies at an apartment complex located at the intersection of South Keystone and East Hannah Avenues. On October 13, 2021, maintenance men at the apartment complex were standing outside of one of the residential buildings when Govan rode by on a bicycle. The men did not recognize him to be a resident within the complex, so they asked him what he was doing there. Govan became hostile and brandished a black semiautomatic pistol and pointed it at the face of one of the workers.

Shortly after, IMPD investigators located Govan at the intersection of South Keystone and East Hanna Avenues. Govan initially resisted arrest but was quickly detained. Investigators located a Glock 45 9mm semiautomatic pistol on Govan’s person and was able to identify him as the carjacker by his tattoos and clothes.

“Armed criminals like this defendant who terrorize our communities must be held accountable,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The serious federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that there is no place in society for these violent crimes and that armed, violent criminals are a priority for federal prosecution. We are deeply committed to working closely with our partners at the FBI and IMPD to reduce gun violence in Indianapolis.”

“Carjacking is a violent crime that endangers the public and I hope this sentence will bring comfort to his victims knowing he is behind bars and not free to terrorize others,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “It also demonstrates the teamwork between the FBI and our partners at the IMPD and should send a clear message that violent criminals preying on our community will not be tolerated.”

The FBI and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. Judge Stinson also ordered that Govan be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Corbin D. Houston, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.