Infant Formula Recalled Over Cereulide Concern

Three infant formula batches recalled after toxin discovered during testing.

Parents across the United States are being urged to check infant formula containers in their homes after a recall involving certain batches of a2 Platinum Premium USA infant formula. The recall was announced by The a2 Milk Company after testing found the presence of cereulide, a toxin that can cause illness when consumed.

The recalled formula was sold only in the United States and was intended for babies from birth to 12 months of age. While no illnesses or injuries have been confirmed in connection with the recalled product, company officials are advising families not to use any affected formula because of the possible health risks associated with the contamination.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus, a bacterium sometimes linked to foodborne illness. Unlike many food safety concerns that can be reduced through cooking or heating, cereulide remains stable even at high temperatures. This means preparing infant formula with hot water will not remove the toxin once it is present in the product.

Health experts say symptoms linked to cereulide exposure generally appear within a short period after consumption, often between 30 minutes and six hours. The most common symptoms include nausea and vomiting. In many cases, symptoms improve on their own within a day. However, infants can face greater risks because their immune systems are still developing. Young children may become dehydrated more quickly than adults, and severe dehydration may require medical treatment.

The recall affects three specific batches of a2 Platinum Premium USA infant formula sold in 31.7-ounce cans. Consumers are encouraged to check the batch number and expiration date printed on the bottom of each container. The affected products include batch number 2210269454 with a use-by date of July 15, 2026, batch number 2210324609 with a use-by date of Jan. 21, 2027, and batch number 2210321712 with a use-by date of Jan. 15, 2027.

The formula was distributed nationwide through the company’s website, Amazon, and Meijer stores. The product entered the United States under Operation Fly Formula, a federal effort that helped increase the supply of infant formula during shortages. Import rights for the product expired at the end of 2025, and the formula had already been removed from sale before the recall announcement was made.

According to company information, more than 63,000 units were included in the affected batches. Of those units, an estimated 16,000-plus containers were purchased by consumers before sales ended. Because infant formula often remains in homes for extended periods, company officials believe some families may still have the recalled product in storage.

The contamination was discovered during additional product testing that followed updated guidance from food regulators in New Zealand. The company stated that the likely source of the cereulide was one of the ingredients used in the formula. The recall was carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Families who purchased any of the affected formula are being advised to stop using it immediately. Consumers may throw away the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Parents and caregivers whose infants experience vomiting, nausea, or other concerning symptoms after consuming the formula should contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible.

Food recalls involving infant products often receive close attention because babies can be more vulnerable to illness than older children and adults. While no confirmed health problems have been reported in connection with this recall, officials are encouraging consumers to take the warning seriously and verify whether any affected containers remain in their homes.

Checking batch numbers and expiration dates can help families determine whether they have one of the recalled products. Prompt action can reduce the chance of exposure and provide peace of mind for parents who depend on infant formula as an important part of their child’s nutrition.

Sources:

Infant formula recalled because of cereulide contamination

a2 Platinum USA Label Infant Formula Recalled Because of Possible Health Risk