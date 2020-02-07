Infantino Baby Carriers Recalled Due to Safety Risks

Infantino is recalling thousands of baby carriers over worries that the buckle holding the baby in place may snap.

For many parents, baby carriers make it easier to tackle chores around the home and enjoy activities without holding their babies 24/7. However, one popular baby carrier brand recently issued a recall due to safety concerns. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), nearly 14,000 Infantino baby carriers are being recalled because the buckles can break. If this happens, a baby may fall out.

The affected products were sold on Amazon and Target stores between November 15 and December 20, 2019. They were manufactured in China and include the following:

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier – lot code: 2018 0619

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier – lot code: 2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier – lot code 2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier – lot code 2018 0719

When describing the carriers, the CPSC said, “The front-facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch. The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps.”

Fortunately, there have been no reports of a child actually falling out of the recalled carriers. For now, consumers are being advised to return the carriers for a free replacement or refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Infantino at 1-800-840-4916 or email the company at Recall@infantino.com.

