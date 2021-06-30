Interesting Lawyer Statistics & Facts for 2020-2021

Interestingly, many celebrities in the US attended law school and may have practiced for a few years. We have John Cheese, Gerard Butler, Jeff Cohen, Jerry Springer, Geraldo Rivera, Megyn Kelly, amongst others, on the list.

The legal profession is at once the most respected and most talked-about field. Day-to-day connection to crime has somewhat tainted the profession, too, and people often have doubts about lawyers. Moreover, being an attorney doesn’t bring you too many friends as well. Nevertheless, people revere lawyers because of their power and their connection to the law.

Here we shall discuss some of the interesting facts and statistics about lawyers and the legal industry in general. Let’s get to know how many lawyers are functional in the US, how much they earn, and how popular they are.

Lawyer Statistics and Demographics of the Legal Industry

Law industry statistics show that the legal business sector in the U.S.A. has a nearly $160 billion share in the market.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the U.S., lawyer jobs are predicted to increase by 50,100 in the decade spanning from 2018 to 2028.

The number of law firms in the U.S. is nearly 50,000.

Baker McKenzie is the law firm with the highest number of employed attorneys.

By 2020, there has been a 6 percent increase in the number of lawyers in the United States.

Presently, there are 1.34 million lawyers in the nation.

Legal experts earn thrice more than all other professions in the U.S.

Medical lawyers earn the highest salaries.

As per the stats, there is one lawyer for every 240 people residing in the U.S.A.

New York has the highest number of lawyers, which is nearly 182,296.

The first woman lawyer in the U.S. was Arabella Mansfield from Iowa.

In 2020, the number of women lawyers accounted for 37.4% of the total number.

California has the highest number of women lawyers in the United States.

However, black women account for only 1.73 percent of the total number of lawyers.

The average salary per annum of lawyers in the U.S. in 2020 was $139,880.

Even the lowest wages earned by a lawyer is $55,000 per year.

The legal career is the most profitable and highest paying field presently.

Almost 49% of the lawyers in the nation practice privately.

Lawyer Statistics for Success

It’s a long way

Becoming a lawyer is a long path that takes seven years to complete. It’s one of the toughest professions because of the massive study involved for an extended period of time.

Lawyers need to study at the undergraduate level for four years to have a bachelor’s degree. They then get enrolled in a reputed law school for three years to get the Juris Doctor degree to practice under the American Bar Association.

Well, it’s a lot of patience and hours, days, and months of extensive study and research.

Know-it-alls

Lawyers somewhat have to become know-it-alls because they have to deal with a variety of issues every day.

Firstly, they must be thoroughly educated about the law, the constitution, the government and the workings of the justice system, keeping themselves updated daily through legal websites like Lawrina.com and Legal Information Institute.

Secondly, they must educate themselves on crime, forensics, civil rights, environmental rights, animal rights, media, sports, etc., as and when needed, as per the demands of the cases.

The youngest success stories

At 19 years of age, Danya Hamad from Ohio is all set to receive her Juris Doctor’s degree as the youngest female lawyer in the history of the U.S.

However, the youngest male lawyer will always be Stephen Baccus, who started studying when he was just 14. He graduated with a law degree at 16 years of age in 1986.

Lawyers earn a fortune

Top lawyers in New York and California earn nearly $170,000. According to the stats, the national average in 2019-20 was $144,230. In states like Arizona, the salary of a lawyer can be as high as $65 per hour.

Medical lawyers take the lion’s share in earnings, with some top attorneys earning even $5 million a year. High-profile lawyers fighting the most talked-about cases with huge media attention may earn as high as $2400 in an hour.

Fun Facts and Statistics for Lawyers

Let’s take a look at some interesting facts for lawyers to take off some of the solemnity from the profession.

Love them or hate them?

Lawyers are the most industrious professionals, yet the general public shares a love-hate relationship. People love lawyers because they are in awe of them, and they deserve genuine respect. But they are intimidated by them, their expenses, and their ill-reputation for corruptness, which brings on hatred.

Friends or foes?

As an attorney, you will have more foes than friends in the legal field. Even if you work for just causes and represent the truth, you will have a large share of enemies. The profession is sometimes tainted for taking bribes to fight dishonest cases and representing anybody willing to pay. Corrupt people and greedy lawyers often go hand-in-hand. So, even if you hold onto your honesty and dignity, you may have foes in the people you refuse.

Celebs may know the law, too

Interestingly, many celebrities in the US attended law school and may have practiced for a few years. We have John Cheese, Gerard Butler, Jeff Cohen, Jerry Springer, Geraldo Rivera, Megyn Kelly, amongst others, on the list. Who wouldn’t dream of having Gerard Butler fight the case?

Lawyer Statistics About Depression

Attorneys are also the most depressed professionals in the country.

Lawyers tend to be 3.6 times more depressed than other professionals.

Nearly 26% of lawyers seek psychological counseling to overcome depression and anxiety.

15% of lawyers with clinical depression have suicidal tendencies.

The legal profession ranks 5th in occupations with suicidal tendencies.

Conclusion

On the whole, the legal profession isn’t seeing a colossal upsurge very soon, but it’s not declining either. In fact, it’s the best-paying service you can be in the U.S., and the demand for lawyers will always be high in the country. There always remains an element of risk, depression, and immense stress associated with the legal service. Yet, the financial benefits and prestige associated with the profession surpass all other negative aspects.