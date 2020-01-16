Who Are The Most Annoying People on the Internet

We asked 1,006 people, all habitual Internet users, what types of people and behaviors they hated the absolute most online.

In the digital age, the Internet and real-life can overlap to the point where they’re nearly indistinguishable.

According to the Digital 2019 report, Americans spend approximately 6 hours and 31 minutes of their day online, which is equivalent to 96 days a year. This means the average user spends nearly 26% of their year fraternizing with fellow netizens.

But the Internet, like real life, is home to millions of people from all walks of life, including people with less-than-good intentions.

According to the First Amendment, racists, white nationalists, and “Internet trolls” do have the same right to express themselves as anyone else, and, of course, this can often cause friction.

We asked 1,006 people, all habitual Internet users, what types of people and behaviors they hated the absolute most online.

Click the graphic below to see if you agree or if you just might be one of the Internet’s most-hated users.