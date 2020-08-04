Is COVID-19 Stressing Out Your Pets? More Than You May Think!

This anxiety isn’t just restricted to just you and your family, though. It’s very easy for these feelings to translate to your beloved pets as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating anxiety and stress for humans, but chances are, our furry companions could likely feeling the same way. We surveyed 1047 pet owners across the United States during the pandemic to find out. What we found did amaze us:

Pets could be feeling secondhand anxiety from their owners who are coping with lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic

from their owners who are coping with lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic 60% of respondents notice an anxiety-related behavior on their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic. 68% of those pet owners are dealing with anxiety themselves

of respondents notice an on their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic. of those pet owners are dealing with anxiety themselves Four out of ten pet owners would consider giving up their pet if they get infected during the COVID-19 pandemic

pet owners would consider if they get infected during the COVID-19 pandemic 58% of pet owners worry about leaving their pets at home when it’s time to return to work

of pet owners worry about leaving their pets at home when it’s time to return to work More than 20% of pet owners still put face coverings on their pets even though covering a pet’s face could harm them

2020 has been an unprecedented year, with the COVID-19 pandemic completely changing the way many people thought we’d be spending our year. There’s no doubt the pandemic has had a massive impact on individuals. With more than 11 million cases and 500,000 deaths, it’s clear that the pandemic has been devastating.

However, the impact isn’t just related to health. It’s had a profound impact on the mentality of individuals. Tensions have never been higher, and people are at loggerheads with each other every day. Whether it’s arguing about the effectiveness of masks or the current political climate, the modern-day environment is a breeding ground for anxiety.

This anxiety isn’t just restricted to just you and your family, though. It’s very easy for these feelings to translate to your beloved pets as well. Several researchers are theorizing that behavioral changes in the individuals are affecting their pets. It makes sense to look into the matter completely, and ask the public whether they’re noticing any changes in their pet’s behavior, which is why we conducted this survey.

The participants in the survey include 1047 pet owners in the United States. Out of these, there are 60% who are dog owners, 21% own a cat, 15.3% own both, and 3.7% fall in the others category.

Please click on the graph below to see the whole study, courtesy of Sleep Standards.