Is Hiring a DUI Attorney Necessary in Illinois?

Is it necessary to hire lawyers after a DUI arrest? This is one of the top questions that will be on a defendant’s mind once they are arrested by police for driving under the influence. The answer to this question is a simple one. It is always best to get in touch with Chicago DUI lawyers when a person finds themselves in such a tight legal situation.

In many DUI cases, drivers make the mistake of assuming they can handle everything on their own. However, this is not a wise decision to make, especially if this is the first time that a person is dealing with the legal process. Legal matters are very different from regular daily interactions. Individuals may assume they are saying something to benefit their case, or they are making a move that will help them with their situation, but they can end up making everything a lot worse for themselves due to their lack of understanding of the law.

For instance, some drivers refuse to give a BAC test when they are pulled over because they think this will help prove their innocence. However, the reality is quite the opposite. By law, all drivers have given implicit consent to comply to a BAC test when they start driving a vehicle. If they turn down officers, not only does it make them look guiltier, but it will also cause them to face immediate consequences such as the suspension of their license.

Illinois DUI lawyers can prevent such errors from occurring by offering their expert advice and assistance. DUI lawyers will also be able to break apart the facts of one’s case and present it in a favorable light in court so the chances of having one’s penalties reduced are improved. Instead of waiting until a person has to appear in court to hire a lawyer, it is always better for individuals to get in touch with a DUI lawyer right away. The sooner qualified DUI accident lawyers get involved, the easier the legal process becomes for the defendant since they don’t have to try and figure everything out on their own.

What Needs to Be Done Right After a DUI Arrest in Chicago, Illinois?

Aside from connecting with a lawyer right away, defendants will have to start preparing for their hearing as well. In almost all circumstances, the drivers license of the defendant will be suspended 46 days after their arrest. Defendants can try to rescind their license suspension by hiring an attorney and arranging a hearing for their needs to be heard.

The aftermath of a DUI can be serious, and if ones intoxicated driving lead to injuries or the death of anyone then their legal situation becomes that much more complicated. Drivers who are arrested for a DUI should reach out to a qualified lawyer to help them right away, so they don’t have to navigate their legal process on their own.