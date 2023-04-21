Is It Legal to Carry a Loaded Gun in Nevada?

In other words, a gun is considered openly carried if it can be seen by ordinary observation.

In Nevada, it is generally legal to openly carry a loaded firearm. However, carrying a loaded gun is prohibited in certain circumstances, including if the carrier is under 18 and not accompanied by a parent, guardian, or designee, prohibited by law from possessing a firearm, intoxicated, in a location where firearms are prohibited, or carrying a loaded rifle or shotgun in a vehicle.

It is also illegal to carry a concealed firearm in Nevada without a permit to carry a concealed weapon (CCW). When carrying a concealed weapon, whether loaded or unloaded, the person must have both their CCW permit and a government-issued ID on them. Nevada is a “must-issue” state for CCW permits, which means that the sheriff or police chief must issue a permit to carry a concealed firearm, except in cases where the applicant is underage or prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

For more information about who is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm in Nevada, refer to our article on Nevada’s “Prohibited Persons in Possession of a Firearm” law. To learn about how to obtain a CCW permit, please see our article on Obtaining a Permit to Carry a Concealed Weapon (CCW) in Nevada.

Can I Carry a Loaded Gun in My Car in Nevada?

If you are legally allowed to possess a firearm in Nevada, you may carry a loaded handgun in your car. However, if you don’t have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, you must ensure that the loaded handgun is not concealed on your person. Instead, it must either be visible in its entirety or carried in a concealed place away from your person, such as under your seat, in the glove compartment, or in a container that you are not wearing.

It’s important to note that if your loaded gun is in a container such as your purse, backpack, or briefcase, and you don’t have a CCW permit, you will be violating Nevada’s law against carrying a concealed weapon as soon as you get out of your vehicle unless you carry it openly or are on your own private property or a gun range where it is allowed.

Long guns like rifles and shotguns must always be unloaded in your vehicle in Nevada, unless you are a paraplegic, have had one or both legs amputated, suffer paralysis in one or both legs that severely impedes walking, or are a peace officer or member of the Armed Forces of Nevada or the United States on duty or going to or returning from duty. Additionally, North Las Vegas city ordinance 9.32.080 prohibits carrying dangerous and deadly weapons in vehicles, except for honest work, trade, business, or legitimate sport or recreation. Although this ordinance conflicts with Nevada state law and is probably unenforceable, it’s important to exercise caution when carrying a gun in your vehicle in Las Vegas, loaded or not.

Where Is It Illegal to Carry a Loaded Gun in Nevada?

Unless legally authorized, it is prohibited to carry a loaded gun in or on the premises of various locations in Nevada, including but not limited to:

Childcare facilities and property

State schools, including public and private K-12, colleges, and universities

Airports

Prisons, jails, and juvenile detention centers

Police and sheriff’s stations

Government buildings

County and city parks, where prohibited

Buildings with metal detectors or signs that prohibit firearms at each public entrance

Any other place where carrying a firearm is prohibited by federal or state law.

In addition, guns are generally prohibited in most buildings and certain other features, such as caves, located in national parks. It is recommended that individuals check the website of the specific national park they plan to visit to determine the locations where guns are prohibited before bringing a gun to the park.

Nevada Open Carry Laws

In Nevada, individuals are allowed to openly carry firearms in public, including on the Las Vegas Strip, without a special permit, except in certain places like government buildings, federal property, schools, and airports. Open carry refers to carrying a holstered handgun that is visible or carrying a rifle or shotgun slung across the shoulder. However, a permit is required for carrying concealed weapons in Nevada.

There are several places where carrying guns is prohibited in the state, whether concealed or openly. Some of these places include public schools and colleges, childcare facilities, airport secure areas and airplanes, legislative buildings, VA facilities, post offices, and federal facilities, among others. While it is legal to openly carry in vehicles, long guns must be unloaded. It is also legal to openly carry while drinking, but individuals may face prosecution for firearm possession under the influence if their blood alcohol content (BAC) reaches .08% or higher.

What Is Open Carry?

Open carrying refers to carrying a visible gun on one’s person. Examples of open carrying include:

Wearing a handgun in a holster on a belt

Slinging a rifle

Using an “inside the waistband holster” where the pistol butt is visible (known as the “Virginia Tuck”)

Tucking the gun in the waistband without a holster

In other words, a gun is considered openly carried if it can be seen by ordinary observation.

On the other hand, concealed carry involves carrying firearms in a way that they cannot be seen. Keeping a gun in a car’s glove box does not count as concealed carry. To carry concealed firearms or certain deadly weapons, a concealed carry permit is required from Nevada or a reciprocal state. To obtain a firearm permit, the applicant needs to demonstrate firearm safety. Nevada residents may apply for permits from the county sheriff.

Contact a Nevada Gun Crime Attorney Near You

When facing a gun crime charge in Nevada, it is critical to seek the guidance of a proficient criminal defense attorney. With their expertise, they can guide you through the intricate legal process, formulate a robust defense, and potentially reduce the severity of the charges. It’s essential to act promptly and contact a reliable criminal defense attorney in Nevada who can protect your liberties and fight for your case. Book a consultation with a reputable law firm now to secure the legal support you require.