Is It Legal to Use a Youtube Downloader in 2021?

Rest assured that any material you access through the internet, for which you don’t even own the ownership, must have been for your private use only, in order to remain on the right side of the law.

YouTube – with more than 300 hours of videos uploaded every minute – is among the most famous websites on the internet. Every day, 5 billion videos are viewed from around the globe, with the majority of the audience being between the ages of 18 and 55.

But…

A slow internet connection or temporary unavailability of the internet can spoil the party.

This is why people take the help of Youtube downloaders- so that they can download their favorite videos and watch them later even without an internet connection. Third-party apps are where you can have the greatest influence over online video streaming. Usually, you paste into the software the URL for the YouTube video you like, and it downloads the version of the highest quality it can find.

Now the real question is, is it legal to use Youtube downloaders?

Problems with using YouTube downloader

Unethical

Youtube is a source of revenue for many artists all around the world and they mostly make money by displaying ads on their videos. Now, if you are using a Youtube downloader and downloading their videos, you are essentially affecting their revenue streams and hindering their progress. That is why downloading a Youtube video is unethical.

Now, coming to the legal side, long debates have been going on about the legality of YouTube downloaders and each one has led to this conclusion: As long as you are converting a Youtube video into mp3 format and using it for personal purposes, you are not doing anything illegal. However, it is illegal to download copyrighted music videos. Whether it is illegal or not is up for debate but one thing is for sure, it is unethical!

With that being said, there few ways to avoid the breach of copyright violation rules of YouTube which are listed as follows:

· Use of VPN, and

· Proxy

At the end of the day, though, it’s just up to you to determine whether or not you would want to download any videos from YouTube for your own personal use.

Piracy and Copyrights protection

The ease with that you can run into the conflict of copyright rights violation is a major concern when you download YouTube video and use it in your own ventures or for your own benefit. You may believe it’s alright to simply download music and video commercially accessible, but media organizations are not in the business of giving away their products free of charge, and rightfully so.

Rest assured that any material you access through the internet, for which you don’t even own the ownership, must have been for your private use only, in order to remain on the right side of the law. You should not share or profit financially from the whole content. It also has to come with the copyright owner’s explicit consent.

Could you be penalized for downloading a Youtube video and converting it to Mp3?

Downloading a YouTube video converted to MP3 is not illegal, it is only against the terms and conditions of Youtube. Moreover, no one has been tracked down yet by YouTube or any manufacturing business.

How to download videos legally?

Here I will guide you on how to download YouTube videos by using the Softorino YouTube Converter 2 safely.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to download the app, the app is paid but it allows you a one-day free trial.

Step 2: The next step is to install the app and plug in your phone to connect with the PC.

Step 3: Find the desired video. This will enable you to convert selected YouTube videos into audios. Once you have found the desired video, select where you want to save the music.

Step 4: The next step is to select the format of your music and select “Audio” > Convert and transfer to iPhone. Softorino YouTube Converter 2 can download the converted MP3 file to your iPhone once you click on the “Convert and Transfer” button.

There is no need to use iTunes to sync a YouTube music file anymore!

Wrapping it up

· It is illegal to convert copyrighted music videos into downloads?

According to YouTube terms and conditions, copying of videos from websites is not only harmful but also unlawful. One is not authorized to download or make copies of copyrighted material in almost all counties with copyright violation laws. One can potentially face charges or a fine if caught doing so. Although YouTube has never reached out to an individual for using a video downloader to download copyrighted material, the action is regardless unlawful.

· It isn’t illegal to convert non-copyrighted videos into downloads.

There are a few YouTube videos, such as videos classified as Creative Common (CC), and videos that have outdated copyright protection that does not fall under copyright laws. Therefore, turning non-copyrighted videos into downloads isn’t illegal. The safe bet is to stop uploading copyrighted content, converting mp3s, or enjoying YouTube through video MP3s.