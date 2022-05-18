Is Misdiagnosis for Your Child Medical Malpractice?

When a doctor misdiagnoses your kid, it’s essential for you to opt-in for medical treatment from another doctor.

There are times when pediatricians delays a diagnosis or misdiagnose an injury. It can result in a fatal outcome. The act of misdiagnosis is the platform for a lawsuit for medical malpractice.

Most doctors provide a certain degree of care. And when the pediatricians don’t offer that standard care and harm the patient, it can get termed as medical malpractice. For a misdiagnosis to get counted as medical malpractice, the doctor must be negligent.

When a pediatrician misdiagnoses your child, you should hold them accountable for the negligence of specific conditions. And in such a situation, you will need legal help. It would help if you got in touch with an attorney who can help you address this matter with tact and precision.

What can take place when a doctor misdiagnoses a child?

When a doctor misdiagnoses your kid, it’s essential for you to opt-in for medical treatment from another doctor. And in case your kid has become injured or ill because of the misdiagnosis, it is necessary to address all the medical aspects at the earliest. You need to update the new pediatrician about the misdiagnosis that happened before. Some of the common conditions that often get misdiagnosed include the following:

Pneumonia

Autism

Leukemia and other cancers

Asthma

Bronchiolitis

Viral and bacterial infections

Appendicitis

Hypothyroidism

Developmental disorders

Allergic reactions

Testicular torsion

Earaches

Intestinal problems

Medication side effects

Broken bones

Psychiatric conditions

Meningitis

Is it possible to sue the pediatrician for the medical misdiagnosis?

You will have all the grounds for suing the pediatrician who has caused the medical malpractice for your child. The lawsuits that involve pediatric misdiagnosis usually follow similar steps as any other medical malpractice suit.

You need to have a viable medical malpractice claim till such time you are able to prove that:

Your kid has suffered injury or illness because of the doctor’s mistake. There was a relationship between the doctor and the patient.

The doctors had failed to provide their standard care and treatment.

The chances are that you will get your medical malpractice lawsuit against a physician who had misdiagnosed your kid.

The medical facility or the clinic where physician practices might not be accountable for a misdiagnosis that has happened in case the doctor is an independent contractor. In case they got directly employed by any medical facility, they would also be held accountable. Furthermore, depending on the circumstances of the case, it would be possible for you to have the other parties responsible if they contributed to the medical misdiagnosis, including the nurses and lab staff. But a misdiagnosis lawsuit will concentrate entirely on the negligent doctor in most situations. The domain of medical malpractice is vast and can get confusing

Hence, it is essential that you opt-in for legal help. Today, there are law firms that specialize in lawyers who can fight a medical malpractice case for you. When you have the attorney’s support, you can better navigate the legal procedures, and the lawyer can also ensure that the outcome is in your favor.