Issues DUI Lawyers Investigate for Clients in Virginia

Richmond, VA – Because the penalties for drunk driving are severe, it is important for people who have been in crashes to get legal advice and representation. The DUI defense lawyer can review certain issues and conduct their own investigation. It is possible that the attorney for the defendant can have certain pieces of evidence excluded, or even get the case dismissed based on their findings. Here are some of the most important things the defense lawyer can look into for their client.

Was the person actually intoxicated?

Laws in Virginia related to drunk driving say that the person needs to have a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater. This limit is lower for those who drive commercial vehicles. While this seems like a straightforward matter, there are some cases where a person refuses to give a breath sample. There are also other situations where the breath test machines or other chemical testing equipment may have errors or not have been used properly. In some cases where the person’s blood alcohol content is at or below the legal limit, there can also be issues regarding whether the individual was legally intoxicated or not at the time of the arrest.

What did the police and other witnesses see?

A significant part of DUI cases can be police and other individuals nearby making observations of the defendant. This includes how they appeared, how they acted, their motor coordination, and if there was the presence of alcohol in the car or on their breath. Police use methods such as field sobriety exercises to test for coordination. They also tend to list other things they saw in an arrest report.

Was there an accident or injuries?

Drunk drivers who cause collisions and harm people can face much more serious penalties, including felony charges. The police will respond to the scene and see if they can identify what driver may have caused the crash and interview people nearby if necessary. Because felonies related to drunk driving offenses can carry significant jail sentences, it is important for any who has been charged with crimes related to DUI with bodily injury or manslaughter to get an experienced DUI defense attorney as soon as possible.

