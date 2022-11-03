Jackson, Mississippi High School Senior in Fatal Accident

In Mississippi, family members, or legal representatives must file a wrongful death claim within one year from the date of the death when it was intentionally caused by another, or within three years when the death was caused by the negligent acts of another.

A fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets south of downtown Jackson resulting in the death of a high school senior in Mississippi. The fatal injury occurred after a Ford Explorer collided with her Nissan Altima less than a mile away from her home. The Jackson Police Department is investigating the crash to determine if the Ford Explorer driver will be charged. Seeking damages for wrongful death after a car accident must adhere to the framework of Mississippi Laws where:

Mississippi has a statute of limitations of three years from the date of an accident to file a claim with a Mississippi court that has authority over an injured party under Title 15 of the Mississippi Code Sec. 15-1-49.

Mississippi has a “Pure Comparative Negligence Rule” where the percentage of fault assigned will determine how much compensation accident parties will be entitled to recover.

Mississippi does not cap damages in personal injury cases. The Mississippi Supreme Court has consistently ruled these caps unconstitutional under the state’s constitution.

Mississippi personal injury lawyers will work toward a financial settlement between the parties with court awarded damages to cover current and future costs related to the accident injuries.

Wrongful death

In Mississippi, family members, or legal representatives must file a wrongful death claim within one year from the date of the death when it was intentionally caused by another, or within three years when the death was caused by the negligent acts of another. Consult with a Jackson car accident lawyer to make sure there are no exceptions to the filing timeline regarding specific cases.

Compensation

Recoverable damages include compensation for replacement or repair of property, costs incurred from medical professionals treating injuries, changes in lifestyle including those to do decreased income, pain and suffering and wrongful death claims when fatal injury occurs. Because the compensation will be based on the award set by a court of law, it is important for accident victims to maintain accurate financial records and related police reports to prove damages were a result of the accident. A Mississippi accident lawyer will work for the better interests of the surviving loved ones when wrongful death occurs in a tragic car accident.

Hire an attorney

Contact an experienced car accident lawyer in Jackson at the Law Offices of Malouf & Malouf, who will make sure surviving loved ones of a fatally injured victim receive comprehensive compensation to cover funeral and burial costs, property damages, and pain and suffering harms.

