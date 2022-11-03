Why Documenting the Scene of an Accident is So Important in Atlanta

As an example, if you slip and fall at your local store, you will have to show that there was a puddle on the ground and no warning signs in the area.

Atlanta, GA – When you are injured in an accident caused by someone else, the most important part is to prove it was a case of negligence. All personal injury claims are based on that in Georgia. You’ll need evidence of how the accident happened if you want to seek damages from another party.

If you have sustained severe injuries, you should reach out to experienced Atlanta accident lawyers. They will be conducting the investigation into your case, but there are certain things you can do to help your claim right there at the scene of the accident.

Documenting the scene in motor vehicle accidents

If you were injured in a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, you must call the police right away. In the fortunate case that you do not require emergency medical care, you should remain at the scene of the crash until the police arrive and you have a chance to tell them your side of the story. Here’s what else you can do.

Take photos of the accident scene

You should get some wide-angle photos to capture the position of all vehicles involved before they are moved to the side of the road. Also, take photos of the damage to each car, especially yours. These pictures may come in handy if there are doubts about who was responsible.

Your Georgia accident lawyers may use them if they have to bring in accident reconstruction experts.

One other thing, take pictures of all traffic signs in the area.

Talk to witnesses

Identify those who saw the accident and get their names and contact info. Your accident lawyers will want to get their testimony.

Witness testimony can be very useful if, for instance, the other driver was intoxicated. One of the most commonly used DUI defense strategies is to challenge the breathalyzer test result or the police officer’s assessment. If the other driver insists he was not under the influence and the police made a mistake, your witness may be able to describe the state he was in – how he could barely walk, how his speech was slurred and he reeked of beer. If you file a civil case, you may be able to seek punitive damages if you can prove the guy was drunk.

Documenting the scene of a premises liability accident

If you were injured in a slip and fall or another accident on someone else’s property, once again your lawyers must be able to prove it was caused by negligence.

As an example, if you slip and fall at your local store, you will have to show that there was a puddle on the ground and no warning signs in the area. If you don’t get photos, the owner may take steps to clean the floor, remedy the cause of the leak and pretend nothing happened.

The same may happen if you’re attacked by a burglar who managed to sneak inside the condominium because the gate was unlocked and the lights were broken. The owner of the condo is responsible for the safety of the people who live there. If you don’t take photos immediately, when you leave for the hospital the owner can quickly put a lock on the gate and replace the missing light bulbs, so it will be tough to prove security was not adequate.