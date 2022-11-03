What Factors Affect the Amount of a Car Accident Settlement in Albuquerque?

The most significant costs associated with an accident tend to be the plaintiff’s healthcare expenses.

Albuquerque, NM – Settlement negotiations are a very important part of car accident lawsuits. This is because the negotiated amount represents the final sum that the victim will receive for all of their expenses such as lost wages and medical treatment, as well as their pain and suffering associated with an injury. The victim’s lawyer should be skilled in settlement negotiations, and they should have extensive experience dealing with insurance lawyers who defend those who have caused dangerous accidents. Here are a few important points that are relevant to the total amount paid to accident victims.

The injuries of the plaintiff

The most significant costs associated with an accident tend to be the plaintiff’s healthcare expenses. This includes not only treatment that was required immediately after the collision for things like an ambulance and emergency room treatment, but other forms of healthcare costs in the weeks, months, and years following the accident. Even if the plaintiff has not sustained all of these costs at the time the case is filed, they can project future losses if their injury results in long term or permanent health problems.

Time away from work

Lost wages can be a serious financial problem for people who are dealing with the consequences of an injury. They may be out of work for an extended period of time, or they may need to change careers if their injury has affected their ability to work in their prior profession. All of these losses tied to a person’s job and earning potential may be a significant factor in settlement negotiations. The victim and their lawyer should attempt to get a settlement that will cover all of their financial issues caused by not being able to return to work after an injury.

Quality of life changes

Those who bring civil cases related to their injuries are allowed to ask for compensation for their pain and suffering. In situations where the plaintiff has constant physical pain, they have experienced trauma and mental health issues, or their ability to function as they did before the accident has been affected, they can try to quantify these kinds of losses into an argument for compensation related to non-economic damages, also called pain and suffering.

