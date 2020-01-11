Jackson National Settles Federal Discrimination Suit for $20.5M

Jackson National Life Insurance recently agreed to settle a discrimination lawsuit filed by the EEOC for $20.5 million.

Jackson National Life Insurance will pay 21 former employees $20.5 million in a settlement to end a federal discrimination lawsuit. The suit itself was filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) back in 2016 over allegations that “women and black employees were routinely discriminated against and forced to tolerate a hostile work environment at the company’s offices in Denver and Nashville.”

According to the lawsuit, some of the specific claims included the following:

black employees referred to as lazy

black employee subjected to racially demeaning cartoons

a manager referring to black female employees as ‘resident streetwalkers’

female employees forced to endure sexual comments and leering from male coworkers

a high-level manager kissing female subordinates on the lips

female and black employees paid inferior compensation and passed over for promotion to the benefit of less-qualified white men

retaliation against employees who filed discrimination complaints

a white vice president fired for refusing to give a negative evaluation and disciplinary warning to two black female employees who complained

In addition to the settlement, Jackson National will also be “bound by the terms of a four-year consent decree” that states the company “cannot violate federal anti-discrimination laws including creating or tolerating a hostile work environment based on race, color, sex and/or national origin, and discrimination in promotion, compensation, and other terms and conditions of employment.” In addition, the company must also implement policies to train employees on discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, designate an Internal Compliance Monitor and retain an outside consultant to review its Equal Employment Opportunity policies, promotional and compensation practices and data, and future complaints of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, according to the settlement.

When commenting on the settlement, Jackson National issued the following statement:

“Jackson is strongly committed to providing equal opportunity to all employees. Jackson does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind, and we maintain and enforce high standards of conduct for how our associates interact with consumers, business partners and each other. These standards are reflected in policies, procedures and mandatory training we regularly review and enhance to ensure they are consistent with best practices and the law…Jackson chose to resolve this matter at this time as the best option to move forward for all parties. While there has been no finding by a Court or jury that Jackson violated any laws, we are humbled and recognize that the associates who made claims in this case believe they were not treated fairly or in a way that aligns with Jackson’s core values. This is concerning to us, as it is not consistent with who we strive to be. This experience provides an opportunity to re-affirm our commitment to our core values, enhance our policies and practices, and continue to make Jackson a great place to work.”

