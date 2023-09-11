LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
Business

James E. Fanto Joins The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch Board of Directors

— September 11, 2023
James E. Fanto; image courtesy of Shumaker.
The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch offers a safe environment and shelter for companion animals, including medical care, vaccinations, and micro-chipping by loving and caring individuals, until they are adopted into a new suitable home.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker lawyer James E. Fanto has been appointed to The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch (HSLWR) Board of Directors. James brings a profound commitment to animal welfare, which will undoubtedly contribute to advancing the Humane Society’s vision of fostering a community where every animal is treated with kindness, respect, and dignity.

“I am honored and excited to join the Board of the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch, and I am eager to work alongside the Board and staff to create meaningful change in the lives of animals,” James said.

James is a lawyer in Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he focuses his practice on representing large financial institutions and high net-worth individuals in securities litigation and violations of contractual covenants.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Shumaker logo courtesy of Shumaker.
Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.

