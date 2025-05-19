Jeff M. Smith Joins Shumaker, Strengthening Litigation and Disputes Bench with Deep Trial and Appellate Experience

His arrival at Shumaker enhances the firm’s ability to deliver thoughtful, effective representation in sophisticated disputes across a wide array of industries.

TOLEDO, OH — Jeff M. Smith has joined Shumaker as a Partner in the firm’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, bringing a wealth of experience across trial, appellate, and dispositive motion practice. He represents clients in complex civil litigation spanning industries such as health care, banking, construction, food manufacturing, real estate, and agribusiness.

Jeff has a proven track record of success in high-stakes trials and appeals. His litigation experience includes securing a jury verdict for a physician facing claims of fraud and professional malpractice, as well as defending numerous medical malpractice claims in state court. On the appellate side, he recently represented a Fortune 500 company in a premises liability case, successfully preserving summary judgment on appeal before the Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals.

“Jeff’s depth of litigation experience, combined with his strategic mindset and proven ability to deliver results, makes him a tremendous asset to our team and to our clients. His arrival reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier advocacy in high-stakes, complex disputes across the country,” said Matt Kemp, Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader at Shumaker.

Jeff has achieved favorable outcomes through dispositive motions, including a series of dismissals in lawsuits against a regional farm cooperative. In those matters, judges in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio upheld the enforceability of grain contracts under the Commodities Exchange Act.

In addition to his work with health care professionals and agribusinesses, Jeff frequently defends financial institutions in litigation involving breach of fiduciary duty, trustee responsibilities related to mortgage-backed securities, and claims tied to data security and trade secrets.

Jeff began his legal career at Jones Day before serving as a law clerk to the Honorable Sara Lioi, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio—an experience that continues to shape his courtroom advocacy and strategic approach to complex litigation.

His arrival at Shumaker enhances the firm’s ability to deliver thoughtful, effective representation in sophisticated disputes across a wide array of industries.

