Jennifer Compton Recognized Among SRQ Magazine’s 2023 Women Who Roar Leadership Circle

Inclusion in SRQ Magazine’s 2023 Women Who Roar Leadership Circle is a tribute to Jennifer’s visionary leadership, hard work, and unwavering commitment to the advancement and well-being of the Sarasota region.

SARASOTA, FL — Renowned for her leadership and numerous contributions to the Sarasota community, Shumaker’s Jennifer Compton has been selected as a member of the 2023 Women Who Roar Leadership Circle by SRQ Magazine. Jennifer, who serves as Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee and Sarasota Managing Partner, is one of 10 women inducted into the circle who have led businesses, nonprofits, organizations, municipalities, and philanthropic and community initiatives to realize new opportunities that positively impact our region.

Jennifer’s innovative initiatives and unwavering dedication have significantly enhanced the cultural and social fabric of Sarasota, the community where she grew up. Most recently, Jennifer was at the forefront of Shumaker’s launch of its Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative, which supports the national law firm’s ongoing commitment to literacy and community and aims to improve literacy for more than 100,000 individuals by 2025 as part of the firm’s centennial celebration.

In addition, Jennifer is a founding member of the Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization and Chair of The Bay Park Conservancy Board, where she is helping to create a world-class 54-acre park on the Sarasota Bayfront that is open and accessible to all—a project seen by many as the single largest undertaking to impact the Sarasota community in the next 50 to 100 years. In addition, Jennifer is a founding director and Vice Chair of Gulfside Bank, Sarasota’s only locally owned community bank.

“I am proud to be recognized among an illustrious group of women who are committed to contributing to the progress and vitality of Sarasota, driving change and making a difference in our community,” expressed Jennifer.

