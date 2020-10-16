Jesse L. Roth One of 2021 Best Lawyers® Ones to Watch

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that Jesse L. Roth has been named in the inaugural edition of the Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch for his work in insurance law.

Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch recognizes lawyers who are early in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States.

Roth is a shareholder and member of the firm’s Appellate and Defense and Insurance Coverage Practice Groups. He has appeared before various trial-level, appellate and administrative fora on a range of issues including professional liability, insurance, labor and employment, class actions, attorney grievance proceedings, consumer litigation, and complex torts. Roth has written numerous articles and essays including, “Spokeo, 16 Months Later,” published in a recent edition of the State Bar of Michigan Litigation Journal.

Lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch are divided by geographic region and practice area. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo a confirmation process.

With more than 90 consecutive years of legal expertise concentrating on representation of business enterprises, as well as the real estate, insurance, and financial services industries, Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., delivers result-focused legal services founded upon a responsive, expert, cost-effective and “no-nonsense” practical approach. For additional information, please visit maddinhauser.com.