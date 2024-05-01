Jessica S. Zelitt Joins Shumaker’s Community Association Law Team 

In her new role, Jessica will provide strategic counsel and representation to clients facing various legal challenges within the realm of community association law.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker’s Community Association Sector is pleased to announce the addition of Jessica S. Zelitt to its team as an Associate in the Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where she will work alongside Shumaker Partners and prominent community association lawyers Jonathan Ellis, Kathleen Reres, and Clinton Morrell.

“We are excited to welcome Jessica to our team,” said Jonathan Ellis, Shumaker Partner and Community Associations Business Sector Chair. “Her commitment to community association law and her dedication to client advocacy further strengthen Shumaker’s capabilities in delivering comprehensive and effective legal solutions to our clients.”

Prior to joining Shumaker, Jessica gained valuable experience representing homeowners and condominium associations in litigation and governance matters. She has also represented general contractors, subcontractors, and owners in construction-related disputes, as well as property owners in real property litigation.

