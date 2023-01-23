Johnson & Johnson Faces Even Greater Scrutiny

When medical companies like J&J fail to take this duty of care seriously enough – or attempt to bypass it all together in some instances – their customers can pay the ultimate price.

Johnson & Johnson has traded on brand currency that relates directly to its close association with safety and reliability for decades. The company built their vast empire on this reputation. However, as it turns out, their ambition may have overshot their commitment to customer safety. As a result, Johnson & Johnson has been hit with recent mass torts.

Johnson & Johnson Took a Beating in 2019

Johnson & Johnson is a staple in drugstores and medical facilities throughout the nation, but the company has come up against considerable scrutiny in recent years for a host of insufficiencies that focus on inadequate warning labels in response to serious risk factors. Consider the following events:

After an 8 billion dollar jury verdict for the harmful effects of Risperdal (an FDA-approved medication for severe mental illnesses), J&J agreed to begin settling similar claims. The verdict amount was later reduced, but the writing – related to liability – was already on the wall.

J&J has been battered by multiple high-value verdicts for their talcum powders, which are alleged to contain cancer-causing asbestos. The company arguably made a name for itself on such products, and they have been called to task for not proactively identifying and warning consumers of their attendant risks.

J&J and a subsidiary have created a settlement fund related to defective hip implants that has reached the billion-dollar level.

Ultimately, these lawsuits hinge upon allegations that Johnson & Johnson failed to label their products with adequate warnings about the health risks involved – putting profits before people.

2020 Was Not Much Better for J&J

Johnson & Johnson did not put its mass tort woes behind it in 2020. Instead, the company faced a new wave of claims related to Elmiron, a prescription medication made by a J&J subsidiary closely associated with eye damage. Again, the claims related to inadequate warnings – a problem that Johnson & Johnson (and other similar companies) cannot seem to shake.

Better Warnings Could Save Lives

Whenever you see a print ad or commercial for a drug, you also see a long list of warnings that make you wonder if the cure is more dangerous than the condition. There is a good reason for this. The companies that make these drugs and medical devices are required to balance profitability with an ongoing commitment to consumer safety.

When medical companies like J&J fail to take this duty of care seriously enough – or attempt to bypass it all together in some instances – their customers can pay the ultimate price.

Injured by a Defective Product? A Liability Attorney Can Help

Defective or dangerous drugs or medical devices can have devastating consequences for you or your loved ones. Moving forward can be difficult or even impossible without financial restitution.

If you’ve been affected by a defective product, you should seek the help of a liability attorney right away. He or she can help you find answers to your legal questions and get the restitution you need to help you move forward.