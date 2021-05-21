Jolly Time Pop Corn Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens

Jolly Time Pop Corn is recalling certain packages of Kettle Corn that may contain undeclared allergens.

If you’re a popcorn fan, listen up. Earlier this week, Jolly Time Pop Corn issued a recall for certain packages of Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100’s sold in the four-count units. According to the notice, the popcorn contains an undeclared allergen, milk. This could make the popcorn particularly dangerous for lactose-intolerant consumers. The company stated:

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.”

The recalled products were distributed to retailers and warehouses throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. They were manufactured on January 25, 2021. When asked how Jolly Time became aware of the problem, the company stated:

“The recall was initiated after JOLLY TIME was notified by a customer that certain cartons of Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100’s (4 count) were inadvertently filled with another flavor of popcorn, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared allergen: milk.”

Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions. If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact JOLLY TIME Pop Corn at 1-712-239-1232 or by email at popcorn@jollytime.com.

Sources:

This Beloved Popcorn Is Being Recalled In 16 States, FDA Says

JOLLY TIME® Pop Corn Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Healthy Pop® Kettle Corn