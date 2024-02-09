Jordyn S. Ferguson Elevated to Shumaker Advisor on State Team, Focused on Strengthening Alliances

Jordyn will support the state team in legislative affairs, focusing on navigating the Florida legislative process, influencing policy outcomes, client communications, legislative tracking and analysis, and other lobbying-related endeavors.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Shumaker Advisors is pleased to announce the advancement of Jordyn S. Ferguson to the position of Advisor on the state team. In her new role, Jordyn will be instrumental in fostering and maintaining relationships with elected officials, community leaders, and other key stakeholders, further solidifying Shumaker’s commitment to its mission and vision.

Jordyn joined Shumaker Advisors in January 2021, when she was hired as an intern. Since then, she has served part time as a Policy Analyst, and most recently, she worked full time as a Content Research Analyst and Writer.

“Since joining our team, Jordyn has worked hard at learning the intricacies of the Florida State Legislature, and she has become an integral part of our team. As an Advisor, Jordyn will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing initiatives that align with Shumaker Advisors’ core values, ensuring the organization’s continued success in making a positive impact on the community,” shared Gino Casanova, Chief of Staff for Shumaker Advisors.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.