Jordyn S. Ferguson Named in Influence Magazine’s 30 Under 30 Rising Stars in Florida Politics 

TALLAHASSEE, FL – In the ever-changing environment of Florida politics, Shumaker Advisor Jordyn S. Ferguson emerges as a notable figure, earning recognition as a 30 Under 30 Rising Star in Florida Politics in the Spring 2024 issue of Influence Magazine.

Working with state clients to plan and execute lobbying strategies, build relationships, and support their initiatives, Jordyn has made a significant impact on the political scene in the Sunshine State. Her ability to navigate the complexities of the Florida legislative process on behalf of a wide variety of clients while gaining as much knowledge and experience as she can has garnered attention and admiration from peers and constituents alike.

“Jordyn’s ability to bridge gaps and advocate for meaningful change has not gone unnoticed. Influence Magazine’s recognition emphasizes her dedication and contributions to Florida politics,” said Ron Christaldi, President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC.

Influence Magazine spotlights emerging leaders who are making waves in politics, business, and beyond. The Spring 2024 issue celebrates individuals like Jordyn who are shaping the future of Florida politics.

Jordyn has been building her presence in Florida politics for nearly five years. After interning with a Florida Senate campaign, she joined the Shumaker Advisors team in 2021 as an intern, earning her the position as an Advisor on the State Team in 2024.

Professionally, Jordyn is passionate about government and its ability to be a force for good in the lives of individuals and the missions of businesses, genuine connection of work and self that drives meaningful product, and continued growth and education that cultivate a well-rounded and selfless worldview. Some of her most meaningful personal and professional lessons resulted from her experiences in student leadership at Florida State University (FSU), including Student Government, Student Conduct Board, and Chi Omega Fraternity leadership positions. Jordyn was also a member of FSU’s most prestigious leadership honorary, Garnet and Gold Key.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized as a Rising Star in Florida Politics by Influence Magazine,” said Jordyn. “I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all those who have supported me along this journey. I remain committed to advocating for the issues that matter most to Floridians and striving to make a positive difference in our communities.”

