Josh Gibson MD Scholarship: A Shot in the Arm for Students

It is quite usual for students of colleges and universities in the US to work part time for some fixed hours every week to earn some money to lighten their burden of student loans. Students take out some time from their studies and do various kinds of odd jobs during their graduate school and college years. Therefore working and studying is part of student life in America even though they borrow heavily in student loans to fund their studies.

Whatever they earn helps them meet some of the expenses, including lodging, boarding, books, tuition, etc. However, it is never easy to continue with studies by sharing time between work and studies because the competition is intense. It needs total devotion to earn good grades in studies. It can be highly disappointing if the educational performance takes a hit due to some distractions.

Tight rope walking

Most students who work while studying are doing tight rope walking to balance their student life with part-time work. It keeps them under heavy stress as the chances of slipping are high. They lose valuable time for studying and suffer from distraction, and unable to concentrate on their studies. As a result, their academic performance suffers due to overworking. They often take a longer time to complete the course, which further stresses them to continue paying for longer. Unable to withstand the stress, many students even drop out of college.

Scholarships offer better support

Students who intend to devote full time to studies benefit from the Josh Gibson MD Scholarship that provides financial support without working part-time. It helps students concentrate on their studies only so that they excel in their academic performance, which puts them on the path of becoming tomorrow’s leaders. The scholarship is one-time financial assistance for a fixed duration with some qualifying conditions but most attractive because it does not require payback.

High demand for scholarships

Although numerous scholarships are available in various sizes and shapes to suit the largest section of students’ requirements, the demand for scholarships is growing every day. This is because of the spiraling cost of education that keeps increasing through the years. Students’ debts are multiplying at an incredible rate to keep pace with the rising cost of education. The burden of debt on students is a growing concern as it becomes an impediment to pursuing their educational goals.

Students have become so dependent on scholarships that they first inquire about the scholarships available for their chosen stream of study before making an admission decision. Although students have their preference for study and the college or university they want to study in, they should be ready with some alternate plan if they fail to acquire a scholarship in their chosen stream. It would help them continue with education instead of losing out on the opportunity due to a lack of flexibility. Research well and select an appropriate scholarship to help you peruse your studies.