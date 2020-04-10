Joybird is Recalling Dressers That May Pose Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

Joybird is recalling certain dressers that may be prone to tipping over.

Joybird, a residential furniture supplier, issued a recall for 100 Blythe dressers earlier this week after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission determined the dressers “pose tip-over and entrapment hazards to children if not anchored properly to the wall.” Additionally, the federal agency said the dressers don’t “comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard ASTM 2057-17.” Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

The affected dressers were sold between October 2017 and July 2019 on Joybird.com for $1,700. They were manufactured in Mexico and have a “painted white finish exterior and nine brown-colored, veneer-faced plywood drawers with round knobs that are finished with a low-gloss lacquer.” There are stickers on the back of the recalled dresser that read, ‘Stitch Industries, Inc.’ and ‘TSCA Title VI Compliant.’

For now, the CPSC is advising consumers to stop using the dressers immediately if they’re not anchored to the wall. Consumers can also contact Joybird for a “free in-home repair to the dresser’s legs, a free one-time in-home installation of a tip-over restraint kit by a technician plus a $50 gift card to be used on Joybird’s website, or free pick-up of the dresser for a full refund.” Joybird can be reached at 888-282-0842 or via email at support@joybird.com.

