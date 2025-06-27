Jury Awards Damages in Capitol Assault

Officer’s widow receives damages after jury finds rioter caused lasting harm.

A jury in Washington, D.C. decided that the widow and estate of a police officer who took his own life after the January 6 Capitol attack should receive $500,000. The officer, Jeffrey Smith, was part of the police response during the riot. He died by suicide nine days later. The jury found that a man involved in the attack, David Walls-Kaufman, had assaulted Smith during the chaos. The jurors ruled that Walls-Kaufman must pay $380,000 in punitive damages and $60,000 to the officer’s widow, Erin Smith. An additional $60,000 was awarded to Officer Smith’s estate for the pain and suffering he experienced after the attack.

The decision followed a civil trial that centered on whether Walls-Kaufman’s actions contributed to the officer’s distress. Footage from the officer’s own body camera played a key role. It showed the interaction between the two men during the riot. The court did not allow a wrongful-death claim to proceed, though. The judge had previously ruled that there wasn’t enough evidence to show that the assault directly caused a brain injury or led to the officer’s death. The ruling meant the jury was limited to considering damages for assault and suffering only.

Walls-Kaufman has denied any wrongdoing. He stated that he never intended to hit Officer Smith and claimed the officer’s injuries came later in the day when a different rioter allegedly struck him with a pole. He called the jury’s verdict absurd and maintained that he had no part in harming the officer. Despite his claims, the jury decided otherwise, believing that his actions during the riot contributed to the officer’s physical and emotional trauma.

Officer Smith had been with the Metropolitan Police Department and responded to the Capitol attack alongside many other officers. His widow has worked to hold those involved accountable. Her attorneys said that she was thankful for the decision, even if it did not include a wrongful-death ruling. They said the case still provided some justice for her husband’s suffering.

The judge, Ana Reyes, urged both sides to consider ending the matter with a settlement instead of going through an appeal. She told them that wrapping things up might bring some peace and avoid the time and money that come with more legal battles. She emphasized that moving forward might help everyone involved.

The case brings attention back to the emotional toll the Capitol attack had on law enforcement officers. In the days following the riot, several officers reported symptoms of trauma, exhaustion, and mental distress. At least four officers who responded on January 6 later died by suicide. These tragedies have led to public discussions about how much support first responders receive after such intense situations.

This ruling is one of the few civil cases that directly links individual rioters to the suffering of officers. Though criminal trials have taken place for many participants, this civil case focused on the personal harm caused. The verdict does not place full blame for the officer’s death on the rioter but does acknowledge that the encounter during the riot caused real harm.

While the money awarded will never replace Officer Smith’s life, his family hopes it sends a message about the lasting damage of that day. The case shows how the effects of violence can stretch long past the moment it happens. For the people left behind, the search for justice continues, even as the larger story of that day keeps unfolding.

