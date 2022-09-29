Kansas City Officer Indicted on Sexual Assault Charges

Women come forward, accusing officer of multiple assaults.

Rob Golubski, a former Detective for Kansas City, KS was indicted by a grand jury on 6 counts of sexual assault during his tenure working for the police department. Golubski has been retired from the force since 2010, but his alleged sexual misconduct was well-known within the Kansas City area.

The two women, one of whom was a minor during the time of assault, allege Golubski performed horrific actions such as rape, sodomy and other dehumanizing assaults. The woman, who was a teenager at the time of the assault, claimed that she felt the need to comply with Golubski for fear that he would shoot her.

Unfortunately, incidents where cops abuse their power to sexually torment women is well-documented. Besides use of excessive force, sexual assault is the most common charge leveled against police officers. Most often, the crooked, sexually deviant cops target homeless women, addicts, prostitutes and women of color.

Women in these circumstances are easy targets for predators because they feel wary about reporting their crimes. Additionally, women who are of these underserved groups, especially addicts, are found to be less credible even when reporting crimes. Police stations have a reputation of covering up instances of sexual misconduct. Because of connections within the force, coworker cops are more likely to look the other way when sexual assault and harassment is reported. In Golubski’s own words according to Other Victim 1 (as the name is listed in court documents), “They will believe me before they will ever (expletive) believe you.”

The negligence of police officers has led to an escalation of the number and severity of the crimes. Beyond the two women whose testimony will be considered in the Golubski trial, there are an additional 7 women whose allegations have not led to charges.

Golubski is also reported to have used his power within the force to coerce victims into staying silent. One woman who was 20 at the time of her assault stated that after her rape, she feared that Golubski would find a way to press charges against her brother.

In 1994, Lamonte McIntyre was charged for a double homicide: a charge which he claimed to be the result of being framed by Golubski. Tara Peterson, a worker at a battered women’s shelter, recounted during the trial dozens of stories from different women who claimed to have been assaulted by Golubski during her testimony. Luckily, McIntyre has since been exonerated of all charges.

Another infamous case of sexual assault by a police officer is the 2014 trial for Daniel Holtzclaw. Holtzclaw is a former Oklahoma City cop who was sentenced to 263 years in prison for assaulting at least two women on separate occasions. What is especially startling is that the first woman reported her crime but was not taken seriously because she had been battling addiction.

Both Holtzclaw and Golubski illuminate the need for more accountability within police departments. Too often, women are victimized at the hands of dirty cops seeking cheap thrills and control. Moreover, women within the most vulnerable populations tend to bear the brunt of it because they have little to no recourse in seeking justice. Holtzclaw is due for another trial on October 26th, 2022, and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

