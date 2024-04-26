Karen H. Stiles Recognized by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Power List for Medical Malpractice

The 2024 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Power List serves as a definitive guide to the legal professionals shaping the landscape of law in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, NC – Shumaker Partner Karen H. Stiles, a renowned medical malpractice attorney, has been honored with inclusion in the 2024 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Power List. This annual recognition highlights the leading legal professionals making significant contributions to the field within the Carolinas through their deep understanding of case law and creative problem-solving abilities.

Karen’s exceptional dedication, service, and counsel to her clients, as well as her advocacy within the realm of defending health care providers, have earned her inclusion on the esteemed list.

Specializing in medical malpractice for more than 20 years, Karen has received widespread acclaim for her determination, strategic acumen, and compassionate approach to legal representation counseling health care providers in litigating allegations of medical malpractice and wrongful death through trial, advising governing boards for investigations, advising Corporate Risk Management for major hospital systems, and more.

“It is a privilege to be recognized among this list of exceptional lawyers,” said Karen. “This acknowledgment serves as a testament to the dedication and passion that drives our work in advocating for health care providers who have dedicated their lives to helping others. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients.”

The 2024 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Power List serves as a definitive guide to the legal professionals shaping the landscape of law in the Carolinas. Through meticulous selection and rigorous evaluation, the list highlights individuals who exemplify the pinnacle of legal prowess and leadership.

