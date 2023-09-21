Kathryn F. Young Named to Leadership Toledo Class of 2024

As a participant in Leadership Toledo’s intensive program, Kathryn will engage in a series of transformative experiences designed to refine her leadership abilities and enhance her understanding of community needs.

TOLEDO, OH — Leadership Toledo, a recognized program dedicated to fostering exceptional leadership skills and community engagement, has named Kathryn F. Young as a member of the Class of 2024. Kathryn’s inclusion in the program reflects her commitment and desire to make a lasting impact in the Toledo region.

Leadership Toledo connects individuals with the community, engaging and involving them with initiatives that make the Toledo region a great place to live, work, and enjoy. Its mission is to drive each participant in the program to lead, connect, grow, and serve.

“It is an honor to represent Shumaker as a member of Leadership Toledo’s Class of 2024,” said Kathryn. “This opportunity provides a chance for me to expand my leadership skills and collaborate with other professionals in Toledo. I am excited to contribute my passion and ideas to the betterment of our community.”

As a participant in Leadership Toledo’s intensive program, Kathryn will engage in a series of transformative experiences designed to refine her leadership abilities and enhance her understanding of community needs. The Class of 2024 is poised to leave an indelible mark on Toledo, and Kathryn’s involvement ensures that she will be at the forefront of these impactful endeavors.

Kathryn is an Associate in Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax and Transactions Service Line, where she guides clients through a wide variety of business transactions and tax planning processes. She also has extensive experience researching, drafting, and reviewing patent, trademark, and copyright applications.

A graduate of The University of Toledo College of Law, Kathryn’s legal experience complements her current practice and has lent her unique insight from which clients greatly benefit. She externed for Magistrate (now Federal District Court Judge) James R. Knepp, II at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, was a summer associate in Shumaker’s Toledo office, was the Symposium Editor on Board 53 of the University of Toledo Law Review, and interned on Capitol Hill for Congressman Bill Posey (FL-8). Additionally, Kathryn was a Division I student athlete on the women’s varsity golf team at her undergraduate alma mater, University of Richmond.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.