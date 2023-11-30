Katie Hinson Lewis Named to South Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s  Real Estate Power List 

CHARLESTON, SC — Shumaker Partner Katie Hinson Lewis has earned a spot on the South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Real Estate Power List. This prestigious recognition highlights Katie’s exceptional contributions to the field of real estate law in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Real Estate Power List showcases lawyers considered to be leaders in their field. Honorees are selected by looking at a range of criteria, including if they are well versed in relevant case law, statutes and regulations; experienced, with a record of success in cases and/or transactions; a lawyer whom other lawyers respect and make referrals to; and a leader in the community, with a record of bar involvement and leadership.

“I am honored to be included in the Power List among other distinguished attorneys who are making a difference in real estate law,” Katie shared. “My clients are a top priority, and I am committed to providing nothing less than the very best legal services.”

Being named a top real estate attorney is familiar to Katie. In 2022 and 2023, she was named One to Watch in Real Estate Law by Best Lawyers, and in 2022, Katie was named to SCBIZ Magazine’s 2022 Real Estate Power List for serving both her profession and clients with the highest levels of excellence and ability.

Katie’s practice focuses on all aspects of residential and commercial real estate transactions and business acquisitions and formations. She has experience working with individual clients and entities with acquisitions, development, dispositions, and financing of commercial and residential properties throughout South Carolina and in connection with the representation, preparation, and negotiation of contracts, easements, leases, and other agreements.

