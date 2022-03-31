Key “Human” Factors That Can Affect Your Motorcycle Accident Case

According to experts, Stoics in ancient Greece and Rome adopted an interesting philosophy that resonates today among motorcycle riders.

A motorcycle accident’s aftermath often results in longer recovery times because injuries tend to be more severe. In addition, victims of motorcycle injuries often experience extreme financial pressures because they can’t work their normal jobs or hours. Unfortunately, not working reinforces stereotypes about motorcyclists that include not holding a regular job. When it comes to motorcycle accident claims, things can get tricky because some factors can affect the claim and influence the outcome.

Motorcycle Safety Statistics

The number of deaths involving motorcycles has been steadily increasing since 1998 despite advances in safety technology. Unfortunately, motorcyclists still resist wearing helmets as an expression of personal freedom, but wearing a helmet protects riders from severe head and spinal injuries. Wearing a helmet is the biggest safety factor in motorcycle injury claims.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, motorcycle helmet use has decreased over the last several years from a high of 70% to a low of 48%. The nature of motorcycle riding is geared toward taking risks and eschewing normal safety procedures as a rebel. Motorcycles themselves are less able to survive a severe crash than closed vehicles with safety belts, airbags, and built-in cameras in all directions as part of automated systems.

Motorcyclist Fatalities

According to the NHTSA, motorcyclists often experience fatal crashes or suffer permanent disabilities. The key factors that upset many people about motorcycle accidents include:

Suspected drug and alcohol use

Stubborn resistance to wearing helmets

Supporting a culture of rebel behavior

Driving without a valid license

Driving recklessly to show off skills

Speeding unlawfully

Driving without a license occurs in 30% of motorcycle fatalities.

Unfortunately, any of these factors or even mistaken perceptions could affect your motorcycle injury claim. Motorcycle riders suffered fatal accidents in 5,014 cases in 2019, and more than 82,000 riders suffered mild-to-severe injuries. Nevertheless, drivers can always take the high road, embrace safety, and share the road companionably, which satisfies the Stoic philosophy of life. Therefore, make wearing a motorcycle helmet your top priority because sustaining a brain injury to prove a point proves nothing.

The NHTSA estimates that helmets save almost 2,000 lives per year. If all cyclists wore helmets, another 749 lives would be saved. Helmets are 37% effective in preventing fatalities, meaning 37 out of 100 motorcyclist riders would avoid death by wearing a helmet. See how a motorcycle accident lawyer can help you increase your odds of receiving fair compensation for any injuries sustained, even if you were not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Backlashes Against Motorcyclists

Motorcycles and their riders are also more vulnerable to weather like rain, sleet, snow, and high winds. Riders enjoy little protection against rough roads and driving conditions. Hot and cold weather also affect motorcycle drivers – although many riders won’t admit their discomfort in classic stoicism that has been popular since the third and fourth centuries BC.

According to experts, Stoics in ancient Greece and Rome adopted an interesting philosophy that resonates today among motorcycle riders. The philosophy of life for Stoics was to maximize their positive emotions, reduce negative thoughts, and develop the virtues of their character.

That sounds a lot like a typical motorcyclist and might explain why many people treat motorcyclists with undeserved contempt. However, motorcyclists follow their path and are willing to take risks to develop their character.

Understanding Complex Factors Involving Your Case

In some states, if you’re held 51% or more responsible for an accident, you receive no compensation for medical bills, property damages, or typical compensation for non-economic injuries like pain and suffering. That’s what can happen in a contributory negligence insurance system.

Unfortunately, it’s easy to blame the motorcycle rider because of stereotypes about motorcycle use. Most riders follow safety recommendations, and helmet use is usually above 50%. You shouldn’t be held liable for people’s perceptions, and a good lawyer will protect you from these risks.