Kidde Recalls More Than 220K Smoke Alarms Over Operation Failure

Kidde recently announced a recall for certain TruSense smoke alarms that may not be working properly.

If you recently purchased a smoke alarm for your home, listen up. A recall was just announced for certain types of TruSense smoke alarms that aren’t properly alerting people “to the presence of a fire,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The defective smoke alarms were produced by Kidde. At the moment, about 226,000 units are included in the recall.

Fortunately, there have been no injuries or incidents related to the affected products. Customers can see if their smoke alarms are included in the recall by checking the model number printed on the back of the alarms. According to the notice, the recall includes Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060, and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. Additionally, the affected products have the TruSense logo or ‘AMBER=FAULT’ printed on the front.

The alarms were distributed to retailers across the country, including Home Depot, Menards, and Walmart stores between May 2019 and September 2020. They were also available online at Amazon.com and ShopKidde.com.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday or online at www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or www.kidde.com to receive a free replacement.

