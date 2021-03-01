Know Your Options for Seeking Remedy When Facing Workplace Sexual Harassment

Depending on the severity of the problem, you can file a complaint with the local law enforcement agency that can lead to legal proceedings against the perpetrator of the crime.

Sexual discrimination takes its worst form in sexual harassment that mostly affects women at their workplaces, although it can happen at any other place too and affect males, too. Sexual harassment is an unlawful act, but unfortunately, the legal protection provided to women does little to deter such activities at the workplace. A sense of male chauvinism that leads to women’s domination is one of the reasons for sexual harassment, and the increase in the incidents at the workplace is compelling employers to realize that the problem is real.

Scenarios of sexual harassment

According to Kingsley and Kingsley Lawyers, among various scenarios of sexual harassment, some most common are sexual comments about one’s physical attributes, dirty jokes, publicly talking about someone else’s sexual activities, etc. It also includes inappropriate touching like unwanted hugging, kissing, and even touching oneself to display sexual overtures. Unwanted advances like making pesky phone calls, lewd texting, pressurizing for dates, or other sexual favors that underline unwanted romantic intent are typical examples of sexual harassments.

However, harassment need not always be sexual, and any offensive conduct or remarks based on the employee’s sex is illegal, too. It can be so much pervasive and severe that it creates a hostile working environment. Besides harassment from people belonging to the office or organization, women might face sexual harassment from outsiders, too, like clients and employers are responsible for protecting the victim.

Policy for dealing with sexual harassments

Companies must have a policy created with the help of in-house specialists and consultants, and staff organizations to define what it considers as sexual harassment at the workplace and how to deal with it. The awareness about sexual harassment is growing rapidly, and women are mustering the courage to come out in the open about their harsh experiences and seek legal protection.

Dealing with sexual harassment at the workplace

Any woman facing sexual harassment at the workplace should immediately report it to a superior or HR, provided she is sure that the acts are much more than simple teasing or offhand comments and happen often. Document everything to record various incidents that should help report the incidents accurately and build a strong case. You can even voice your protest during some incident if the situation permits.

Follow the complaint process according to the policy of the company and file a complaint. You can report it to your supervisor or HR as directed in the policy. Ask for an acknowledgment of your complaint and even ask for a timeline to know how long you have to wait to hear from the management.

Depending on the severity of the problem, you can file a complaint with the local law enforcement agency that can lead to legal proceedings against the perpetrator of the crime. Usually, sexual assault or rape incidents, whether within the workplace or off-site, involving some employee or outsider, must be reported to the police.

Obtain a copy of the report for your records and pursue your case in court and represent you during the trial. Engage an advocate who is an expert in sexual harassment cases and can defend you.