Kokomo Couple Receives Combined 50-Year Federal Sentence for Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage—a tiny amount that can fit on the tip of a pencil.

INDIANAPOLIS – Dashawn Brown, 25, and Emily Rouse, 24, both of Kokomo, have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a fentanyl dealing operation that resulted in a fatal overdose.

Brown was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Rouse was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

According to court documents, between the fall of 2022 and March 13, 2023, Rouse and Brown conspired to distribute fentanyl pills to customers. The pair lived together and stored controlled substances, drug proceeds, and firearms in their shared residence.

On March 7, 2023, police arrested Brown after a traffic stop, during which he was found in possession of approximately 60 fentanyl pills, a Glock 19 handgun, and a Glock 26 handgun. At the time, Brown had a prior Level 5 felony conviction for resisting law enforcement and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Brown was transported to the Howard County Jail and held pending trial on state charges. While he was incarcerated, Rouse assumed responsibility for supplying fentanyl to Brown’s customers. Brown and Rouse coordinated drug transactions through text messages and recorded phone calls on the jail’s communication system.

On March 10, 2023, Brown directed Rouse to contact B.S., one of his fentanyl customers, to collect money owed from a previous transaction. The following day, B.S. paid the outstanding debt, and Rouse sold her multiple fentanyl pills. That evening, B.S. ingested the pills and died from a fentanyl overdose.

On March 13, 2023, investigators executed a search warrant at the defendants’ residence in Kokomo, recovering approximately 95 grams of fentanyl pills, 535 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a Glock handgun, and roughly $3,015 in cash.

“Fentanyl dealers endanger every community they touch, and in this case their actions cost a woman her life,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Our office will continue to pursue those who profit from poisoning our communities and ensure they are held accountable for the devastation they cause.”

“These two defendants preyed upon some of the most vulnerable members of our community while armed and legally prohibited from possessing firearms,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Jorge Rosendo. “Their conduct was both despicable and deadly, and the sentences imposed are just and appropriate. We are grateful for the cooperation and diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners.”

The Kokomo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case. The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew P. Brookman.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Massa, who prosecuted this case.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage—a tiny amount that can fit on the tip of a pencil. Seven out of ten illegal fentanyl tablets seized from U.S. streets and analyzed by the DEA have been found to contain a potentially lethal dose of the drug.

One Pill Can Kill: Avoid pills bought on the street because One Pill Can Kill. Fentanyl has now become the leading cause of death for adults in the United States. Fentanyl is a highly potent opioid that drug dealers dilute with cutting agents to make counterfeit prescription pills that appear to be Oxycodone, Percocet, Xanax, and other drugs. Fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl are usually shaped and colored to look like pills sold at pharmacies. For example, fake prescription pills known as “M30s” imitate Oxycodone obtained from a pharmacy, but when sold on the street the pills routinely contain fentanyl. These pills are usually round tablets and often light blue in color, though they may be in different shapes and a rainbow of colors. They often have “M” and “30” imprinted on opposite sides of the pill. Do not take these or any other pills bought on the street – they are routinely fake and poisonous, and you won’t know until it’s too late.